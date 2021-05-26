Carl Homstad artwork on exhibit at Decorah’s Vesterheim Museum starting June 5

DECORAH — Join Vesterheim, the National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School, on Thursday, June 3, at 7 p.m. for a sneak preview of the exhibition “An Artist’s Journey: Carl Homstad, 50 Years.” This online event includes a gallery talk by artist Carl Homstad and a live question-and-answer session. The event is free and open to the public, but preregistration is required. Visit vesterheim.org to sign up and receive a Zoom link.