newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decorah, IA

Carl Homstad artwork on exhibit at Decorah’s Vesterheim Museum starting June 5

thegazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECORAH — Join Vesterheim, the National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School, on Thursday, June 3, at 7 p.m. for a sneak preview of the exhibition “An Artist’s Journey: Carl Homstad, 50 Years.” This online event includes a gallery talk by artist Carl Homstad and a live question-and-answer session. The event is free and open to the public, but preregistration is required. Visit vesterheim.org to sign up and receive a Zoom link.

www.thegazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Decorah, IA
City
Denver, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Public Art#Art#Tours#William Walls#Luther College#Decorah Bank Trust#American#Norwegian#P O Box 379#Folk Art School#Ba#Artist Carl Homstad#Homstad Artwork#Vesterheim Museum#Join Vesterheim#Scenic Decorah#Exhibits#Visit Vesterheim Org#Preregistration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Arts
Related
Waunakee, WIhngnews.com

Waunakee student earns Luther College award

DECORAH, Iowa - Luther College graduating senior Madeline Lomprey of Waunakee, Wisconsin, received the college's Elizabeth A. and Paul G. Jenson Medal for the class of 2021. The announcement was made during the Commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 16. Luther's Elizabeth A. and Paul G. Jenson Medal is presented each...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Decorah, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Luther College announces Steven Mark Anderson Scholarship winners

DECORAH —Six Luther College students have each received a $1,000 Steven Mark Anderson Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year. Recipients include Ethan Bellendier, Shelby Cassidy, Ana Garcia de Leon, Iris Ohlrogge, Gabriella Vargas, and Waleed Yual. Ethan Bellendier ’23 is a sophomore from Independence majoring in neuroscience. Bellendier serves on...
Decorah, IAPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Obits, Wednesday, May 5th, 2021

-- An Edgewood man, 31 year old Jordan Cabalka, died Sunday from injuries in an ATV accident. Services are pending at Leonard Muller funeral home in Edgewood. ."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33567489,"3":{"1":0},"11":4,"12":0,"15":"Arial","16":10,"28":1}">. Here Is How To Blur Your Home On Google Street View. ."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33567489,"3":{"1":0},"11":4,"12":0,"15":"Arial","16":10,"28":1}">. CHECK THEM OUT: States With the Best and...