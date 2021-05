A limited number of tickets are available for purchase for those wishing to attend the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame’s induction banquet for the Class of 2020 in June. Eight DeKalb County sports figures are set to be enshrined in the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, June 12 at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville. The ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m.