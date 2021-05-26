Jenna Fischer Breaks Down Why Jim’s Proposal to Pam Cost ‘The Office’ $250K to Shoot
The Office finally gave fans what they wanted in the Season 5 premiere “Weight Loss,” with Jim proposing to Pam outside a gas station in the pouring rain. Over a decade later the scene remains a fan favorite, and it’s easy to see why. In the latest episode of the Office Ladies podcast, stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey—who portrayed Pam and Angela respectively—broke down how the scene shocked the cast of the show and why it cost so much to shoot it. While the scene looks simple and its setting is very convincingly real, Fischer said the minute-long scene cost $250,000.www.complex.com