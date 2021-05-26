Jenna Fischer Breaks Down Why Jim’s Proposal to Pam Cost ‘The Office’ $250K to Shoot

Fischer recalled on this week's Office Ladies podcast Pam Beesly getting a lot of grief from Office fans because her character briefly moved away from Jim Halpert to attend art school in New York City in Season 5. "I just want to say that when Pam went to art school for only three months when she was not yet married and didn't have children, people came down real hard on her because of Jim's feelings," said Fischer. She then noted that when Jim made some moves of his own to chase his dreams in Season 9, when Jim and Pam were married with two children, her character again faced criticism. "Then, when Jim invested in a business without telling Pam, and left his family, and left Pam alone to care for their two children while he chased his dreams, people came down on Pam again for not being supportive enough of Jim," Fischer said. "So in both of these instances I just want to say I noticed a lot of hate for Pam. Do I want to call it sexist? I do."