Washington County prosecutor resigns, citing ‘vitriol’ after initial assignment to Daunte Wright case

Washington County, Minnesota hereby provides notice that they intend to apply to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for funding intended to meet the objectives of the Section 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities program. This application will outline activities that aim to improve access to existing transportation services and to increase mobility options that connect individuals with disabilities and older adults to their communities, including greater connection to employment, education, goods and services, medical care, recreation, and to their families and friends safely, affordably, and conveniently. Agencies that provide transportation services who would wish to partner with the County, coordinate services, and/or comment about the application should contact Sheila Holbrook-White, Mobility Coordinator- Washington County Community Services. Holbrook-White can be reached via email at Sheila.Holbrook-White@co.washington.mn.us or via US Mail at 14949 62nd Street North Stillwater, MN 55082.