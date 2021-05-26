newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, MN

Washington County prosecutor resigns, citing ‘vitriol’ after initial assignment to Daunte Wright case

Grand Forks Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL — The Washington County prosecutor who had been assigned to handle the case against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright resigned Monday, May 24, citing “vitriol” and “partisan politics.”. “The last several weeks have been difficult for me and my...

www.grandforksherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Washington County, MN
Crime & Safety
Washington County, MN
Government
City
Champlin, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
State
Washington State
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Stillwater, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ellison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vitriol#County Attorney#Chief Justice#Justice Charges#State Police#County Police#Criminal Justice#Twin Cities#Minnesota Lawyer#Taser#Officer#Murder Charges#Hennepin County#Manslaughter#Veteran#Partisan Politics#Minn#Juvenile Traffickers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Stillwater, MNmprnews.org

Corrections officer who confronted protesters out of a job

An off-duty Minnesota prison sergeant who confronted peaceful protesters last month outside Washington County Attorney Peter Orput’s house no longer works for the prison system, the state’s Corrections Commissioner said Wednesday. Paul Gorder and his wife, who live by Orput in Stillwater, were filmed insulting a group holding a political...
Washington County, MNpresspubs.com

Washington County Sheriff’s Reports

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:. • A Lake Avenue resident on April 12 and a Hall Avenue resident on April 14 reported unemployment insurance fraud after receiving a letter of application. The complainants contacted the unemployment benefits hotline and had their accounts frozen without financial loss.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Minnesota 36/Manning interchange project gets underway May 22

Local, county and state officials will gather May 22 to celebrate a groundbreaking for an interchange at Minnesota 36 and Manning Avenue. The Washington County Board on Tuesday approved a $21 million contract with Shafer Contracting Co., to construct the grade-separated interchange. The groundbreaking will be at 10 a.m. on...
Stillwater, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Longtime DOC worker caught on video yelling at protesters has been fired

The Minnesota Department of Corrections employee who was recorded on video yelling at protesters in Stillwater this spring is out of a job. Sgt. Paul Gorder, a 26-year veteran at the Minnesota Department of Corrections, and his wife, Kimberly Beer, were recorded on April 25 yelling at protesters who were gathered outside Washington County Attorney Pete Orput's Stillwater home.
Washington StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Ramsey, Washington counties prepare for curbside organics recycling

The more than 300,000 households in Ramsey and Washington counties — including St. Paul — soon will be able to recycle food scraps curbside in what promises to be the biggest innovation in East Metro residential recycling since the advent of curbside pickup of plastics, metals and paper three decades ago.
Washington County, MNcountrymessenger.com

Public Notices: May 12 Edition

Washington County, Minnesota hereby provides notice that they intend to apply to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for funding intended to meet the objectives of the Section 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities program. This application will outline activities that aim to improve access to existing transportation services and to increase mobility options that connect individuals with disabilities and older adults to their communities, including greater connection to employment, education, goods and services, medical care, recreation, and to their families and friends safely, affordably, and conveniently. Agencies that provide transportation services who would wish to partner with the County, coordinate services, and/or comment about the application should contact Sheila Holbrook-White, Mobility Coordinator- Washington County Community Services. Holbrook-White can be reached via email at Sheila.Holbrook-White@co.washington.mn.us or via US Mail at 14949 62nd Street North Stillwater, MN 55082.
Washington County, MNpresspubs.com

HUGO POLICE REPORTS

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:. • A Minnesota motorist was cited at 10:32 a.m. March 30 on eastbound 122nd Street N. and Jody Avenue N. for speeding 72 mph in a 50 mph zone by westbound Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who clocked her on radar.
Washington County, MNhometownsource.com

County Board recognizes National Work Zone Awareness Week

The Washington County Board of Commissioners recognized April 26-30 at Work Zone Safety Awareness Week. The event takes place across the United States, with partnerships between state departments of transportation, national road safety organizations, government agencies, private companies, and individuals. Washington County recognizes the importance of Work Zone Safety and...
Washington County, MNhometownsource.com

County Board supports National Arbor Day, National Arbor Month

The Washington County Board of Commissioners extended its support for National Arbor Day April 30 and National Arbor Month in May. Recognizing the day and month helps to bring awareness to the value and benefits that trees provide to communities. The resolution the board approved April 27 noted that the...