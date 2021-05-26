American Eagle quarterly revenue beats expectations

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AEO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.