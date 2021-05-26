newsbreak-logo
Amazon Adds Massive Media Library with $8.45B MGM Deal

By Owen Poindexter
Front Office Sports
 3 days ago
The WarnerMedia-Discovery merger has been a hot news item lately, but when it comes to the streaming wars, there’s a certain $1.65 trillion company we shouldn’t forget about. Amazon, which has sought to build a streaming audience through some of the biggest properties in sports, is buying MGM Studios in...

frontofficesports.com
