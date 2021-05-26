newsbreak-logo
Saint Paul, MN

Washington County prosecutor resigns, citing ‘vitriol’ after initial assignment to Daunte Wright case

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL — The Washington County prosecutor who had been assigned to handle the case against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright resigned Monday, May 24, citing “vitriol” and “partisan politics.”. “The last several weeks have been difficult for me and my...

www.duluthnewstribune.com
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Minnesota StatePosted by
WJON

Minnesota Legislative Leaders Say They Have a Budget Deal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ The two top leaders of the Minnesota Legislature said they reached agreement with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz early Monday on broad targets for the state's next two-year budget. But lawmakers will have to reconvene for a special session in mid-June to finish the work. Republican...
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Man found dead in park near St. Paul College

A 30-year-old man died after being found at a park near St. Paul College Saturday evening. The St. Paul Police Department says officers responded to the park at the intersection of John Ireland Boulevard and Kellogg Boulevard for an "unresponsive man" at 6:53 p.m. They pronounced the man deceased, with...
Washington County, MNhometownsource.com

Licensed child care provider session set for May 19

Washington County residents interested in becoming a licensed family child care provider in the county may take the first step and view a Webex meeting 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. Registration is required by May 12. Registration is possible on the Washington County website by seeing www.co.washington.mn.us and searching “child...
Saint Paul, MNPioneer Press

St. Paul anti-vaxxer charged after posting videos stealing COVID-19 vaccine

Thomas Edward Humphrey, the 32-year-old St. Paul anti-vaxxer who twice videotaped himself walking off with COVID-19 vaccine vials, has been charged with misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct and driving after revocation. Oakdale police Capt. Nick Newton said Humphrey was mailed the citation Thursday after his May 4 social media posts showed...
Stillwater, MNmprnews.org

Corrections officer who confronted protesters out of a job

An off-duty Minnesota prison sergeant who confronted peaceful protesters last month outside Washington County Attorney Peter Orput’s house no longer works for the prison system, the state’s Corrections Commissioner said Wednesday. Paul Gorder and his wife, who live by Orput in Stillwater, were filmed insulting a group holding a political...
Washington County, MNpresspubs.com

Washington County Sheriff’s Reports

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:. • A Lake Avenue resident on April 12 and a Hall Avenue resident on April 14 reported unemployment insurance fraud after receiving a letter of application. The complainants contacted the unemployment benefits hotline and had their accounts frozen without financial loss.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Minnesota 36/Manning interchange project gets underway May 22

Local, county and state officials will gather May 22 to celebrate a groundbreaking for an interchange at Minnesota 36 and Manning Avenue. The Washington County Board on Tuesday approved a $21 million contract with Shafer Contracting Co., to construct the grade-separated interchange. The groundbreaking will be at 10 a.m. on...
Washington County, MNhometownsource.com

County board recognizes Apraxia Awareness Day

The Washington County Board of Commissioners recognized May 14 as Apraxia Awareness Day in Washington County at its meeting May 11. Childhood apraxia of speech is a misunderstood and challenging speech disorder. Now going into its ninth year, Apraxia Awareness Day May 14 aims to unite community members, children with childhood apraxia of speech, and their friends and family to be an unstoppable, united force, advocating for children with childhood apraxia of speech.
Saint Paul, MNDuluth News Tribune

Local View: Charities' pull-tab proceeds under attack in St. Paul

Minnesota’s charities, bars, and restaurants are under attack. Sen. Tom Bakk, I-Cook, is leading a charge at the state Capitol this session to eliminate electronic pull tabs and the essential funding their sales provide to our state’s local charities, bars, and restaurants. Local veterans’ groups and youth sports now rely on proceeds from electronic pull tabs (or e-tabs) and linked bingo to fulfill their missions.
Ramsey County, MNPioneer Press

Carter, Frey not ready to lift citywide mask mandates despite state guidance

To lift your citywide mask mandate or not to lift your citywide mask mandate?. Mayors of St. Paul, Minneapolis and other major metropolitan cities across the country are grappling with just that question. New state and federal guidance call masking unnecessary for fully vaccinated people in most situations, but both St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have adopted a “wait and see” approach that calls for further examination of key data.
Stillwater, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Longtime DOC worker caught on video yelling at protesters has been fired

The Minnesota Department of Corrections employee who was recorded on video yelling at protesters in Stillwater this spring is out of a job. Sgt. Paul Gorder, a 26-year veteran at the Minnesota Department of Corrections, and his wife, Kimberly Beer, were recorded on April 25 yelling at protesters who were gathered outside Washington County Attorney Pete Orput's Stillwater home.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

Minnesota's mask mandate ends, officially

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota's mask mandate ended suddenly Friday when the Minnesota Executive Council unanimously approved Gov. Tim Walz's order rescinding the requirement. The council, comprised of Walz and the four other statewide officials, voted 5-0. Members raised concerns about the timing but said the Centers for...
Minnesota StateKIMT

Minnesota launching new drive for COVID vaccine equity

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Starting Monday, the State of Minnesota will work with private health plans to improve equity and access to COVID-19 vaccines. Participating health plans include Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, HealthPartners, Hennepin Health, Itasca Medical Care, Medica, PreferredOne, PrimeWest Health, South Country Health Alliance, and UCare. They will work with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) to identify residents most impacted by the coronavirus and face barriers getting vaccinated to connect them with vaccination opportunities.
Washington County, MNcountrymessenger.com

Public Notices: May 12 Edition

Washington County, Minnesota hereby provides notice that they intend to apply to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for funding intended to meet the objectives of the Section 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities program. This application will outline activities that aim to improve access to existing transportation services and to increase mobility options that connect individuals with disabilities and older adults to their communities, including greater connection to employment, education, goods and services, medical care, recreation, and to their families and friends safely, affordably, and conveniently. Agencies that provide transportation services who would wish to partner with the County, coordinate services, and/or comment about the application should contact Sheila Holbrook-White, Mobility Coordinator- Washington County Community Services. Holbrook-White can be reached via email at Sheila.Holbrook-White@co.washington.mn.us or via US Mail at 14949 62nd Street North Stillwater, MN 55082.