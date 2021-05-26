newsbreak-logo
50 Cent Suggests He’s Ready to Leave Starz: ‘This Sh*t is a Mess’

By FNR TIGG
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany have pointed out that 50 Cent and his shows are a large draw for Starz. His award-winning Power universe and other projects have generated large viewership numbers and subscribers, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t looking to move on from the network. 50 Cent helped break the news that...

50 Cent Hints He Is Ready To Ditch Starz After Claiming The Network Was Upset With Him

It looks like 50 Cent is eager to take his talents to a new network. 50 Cent is notorious for his “issues” with Starz, the network that is the home to his hit show Power and universe of spinoffs. It seems the relationship between them has finally run its course. The latest fallout between the two entities stems from Hip-Hop mogul being too eager to share casting news.
