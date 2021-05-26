newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Helene Elliott: Clippers’ playoff crisis arrives early. Can they fix it?

By HELENE ELLIOTT
Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Clippers guard Reggie Jackson pulled the front of his T-shirt away from his chest and held it toward the camera recording his postgame interview. The shirt's design featured a smiley face, which seemed an odd choice after a stinging loss that put the Clippers in an 0-2 hole in their first-round playoff series against Dallas. But it fit the theme for the Clippers, who insisted one after the other — and with more consistency than they showed during their 127-121 loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday — they're not worried about the deficit they so deservedly face.

www.newsobserver.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Tyronn Lue
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Paul George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#Dallas#Playoff Series#Mavericks#Staples Center#Three Point Shots#Los Angeles#Denver#Smiley Face#Missed Opportunities#Crisis#Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Loss to the New York Knicks

If one were to travel back in time and tell an NBA fan from 2011 that in ten years, a Tom Thibodeau-coached team led by an outstanding performance from Derrick Rose would beat a title contender in a game that carried huge playoff implications for both squads, the fan’s reaction (after the initial shock of meeting someone from the future, and all the questions about teleportation and the Breaking Bad finale were satisfied) would probably be along the lines of “Wow, D-Rose and Thibs just continued to dominate the league for a decade, huh?”
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers’ possible playoff matchups, ranked

The Los Angeles Clippers will enter the 2021 postseason with higher expectations than last season. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Tyronn Lue’s team is healthy and playing together at the right time. With only one game remaining — Sunday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder — the Clippers have two...
NBACBS Sports

Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Goes for 18-5-5 in win

Jackson posted 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 105-100 win over the Raptors. Jackson was aggressive in getting his shots Tuesday, and it was just the fourth time this season that he's taken at least 17 attempts from the field. It was also his eighth performance with at least four made threes.
NBAraptorshq.com

Five thoughts on last night: Clippers 105, Raptors 100

That was a tough loss to watch last night — maybe one of the toughest losses to watch all year. The Toronto Raptors were up 94-88 on the Los Angeles Clippers last night with 5:30 to go, with the ball. The Clippers looked ragged. The Raptors looked in sync, on a 10-0 run.
NBAPosted by
Buffalo Post

NBA Daily Recap 5/11: Leonard's 20 Points rallies Clippers pass Raptors 115-96

Clippers defeated Raptors 115-96 on Tuesday night. Kawhi Leonard led the way for the Clippers with 20 points, while Terance Mann contributed 20 points and Ivica Zubac added 18 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. After this game, the Clippers (46-23) ranked #3 in the Western Conference with 4.0 games back to the top, while the Raptors (27-42) is 20.0 games behind the Eastern Conference leader.
NBAYardbarker

Ty Lue on similarities between Paul George and Kobe Bryant

Ty Lue is no stranger to speaking openly and honestly about his players. It was more of the same this week, following his team’s big victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers. Lue went into great detail about how Kawhi Leonard’s current minutes situation is messing up his squad’s...
NBAledburyreporter.co.uk

Paul George leads from the front as Clippers beat Lakers in LA battle

Paul George scored 24 points as the Los Angeles Clippers moved to third in the Western Conference with a 118-94 win over their Los Angeles rivals the Lakers. George led a solid offensive performance from the Clippers with all five starters finishing in double figures along with two from the bench.
NBACBS Sports

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Paces team to win

Leonard scored 20 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Raptors. Leonard continued to see a relatively light workload, as he's played exactly 30 minutes in three of his five games since returning from a foot injury. Nevertheless, he tied for the team lead with 20 points thanks to a perfect night from the charity stripe. In his last five games, Leonard has also chipped in 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Noticeably missing has been any defensive production, as he has only three steals and one block in that span.
NBAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Clippers, having clinched playoff spot, anticipate Patrick Beverley’s return

Even when he was hurt, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley couldn’t be kept away from the court. During the last six weeks, as he was healthy enough for just two games because of a reinjured knee and fractured hand, Beverley spent many a timeout inside Staples Center chatting with officials near his team’s huddle. Sometimes he approached with the air of a lawyer litigating a non-call. Often the conversations ended with laughter, Beverley smiling behind a gaiter.
NBACBS Sports

Clippers' Paul George: Paces team with 24 points

George recorded 24 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes in Thursday's 118-94 win over the Lakers. To add insult to injury, George stuck around in the fourth quarter to stack up more production against the Lakers, who were already way behind. After a sub-par game against New Orleans, George has been on a fabulous four-game tear, averaging 22.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals over that span.
NBACBS Sports

Clippers' Paul George: Off night shooting

George tallied 18 points (8-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt), eight rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes of Sunday's 106-100 loss to the Knicks. George's performance Sunday snapped a streak of 20-point performances at four. Over his last six games, George has shot under 45 percent four times while not faring much better from beyond the arc, hitting on just 31.8 percent of his triples. On the plus side, George is grabbing 7.3 boards in that span.
NBAnumberfire.com

Jay Scrubb starting for Clippers Friday in place of resting Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers guard Jay Scrubb is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Patrick Beverley, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both getting Friday's game off for rest and injury management purposes. As such, three spots have opened up on the wing. For now, one of those spots will go to Scrubb.
NBAFox News

Clippers rally to beat Raptors 105-100, end 3-game skid

Paul George and Marcus Morris scored 22 points each, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied for a 105-100 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid. Reggie Jackson added 18 points and Kawhi Leonard had 13 points while taking just six shots to help the...
NBAMiddletown Press

Clippers lead all the way in 115-96 win over Raptors

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 20 points, Paul George added 16 and the Los Angeles Clippers led all the way Tuesday night in a 115-96 win over the Toronto Raptors. Terance Mann also scored 20 points and Ivica Zubac had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who stayed one game ahead of the Denver Nuggets in the race for third place in the Western Conference. Both teams have three road games left to play. The Nuggets hold the tiebreaker, having won two of three against the Clippers.
Basketballraptorsrepublic.com

Morning Coffee – Wed, May 5

It’s there, too, where the more important picture comes into focus. We’ve discussed it a lot: What’s paramount right now is that players with a future with the team are showing growth in their outsized opportunities. It’s why the Raptors would probably like to get their four developing injured players back on the court before the season ends. Anunoby, in particular, is rapidly growing with more chances. Caution is necessary to make sure late-season injuries don’t bleed into offseason injuries that derail the development program, which is an indicator of where priorities are. Lost opportunities for Anunoby and company mean more for others. Flynn’s Rookie of the Month honor, or Harris playing real minutes and looking good, or Watanabe establishing himself as a real rotation piece, or functional bench units emerging are all signs of progress.
NBAmountainviewtoday.ca

Depleted Raptors drop a 115-96 decision to Leonard and Clippers

TAMPA, Fla. — Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse hopes his players keep the frustration of this bizarre NBA season front of mind when they head into the off-season. They can lump Tuesday's 115-96 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers into that. Chris Boucher had 16 points and seven rebounds in...
NBAclipsnation.com

Clippings: The Clippers still have the Lakers’ number

On the surface, it seems like playing the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs would be an unnecessarily difficult matchup for the Clippers. The Lakers are the defending champs, and they have two players who are All-Stars on their worst days in Anthony Davis and LeBron James, and all-NBA or even MVP-type players at their best.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Pacers coach Greg Foster returns after suspension

Scott Agness: Pacers assistant coach Greg Foster is back, and continues working with Goga Bitadze. They hugged before beginning pre-game warmups. There is concern about Bjorkgren's mental state. That's not to suggest he's on the verge of a mental breakdown, but league sources have told IndyStar that he has taken this hard. The losing and internal conflict has been bad enough, but his fierce, competitive nature can be a weakness as much as a strength.
NBAraptorshq.com

Raptors prepare for the Clippers: Preview, start time, and more

With the Raptors’ playoff hopes in the rearview mirror, it’s officially Tank Season; unfortunately, this declaration comes a bit too late. Instead of making a decisive, concerted effort early in the season to flail spectacularly throughout the year and secure the best possible draft lottery odds, the team finds itself in an uncertain position. With just four games left in the schedule, odds are, the season ends unceremoniously and Raptors management lands itself a middling lottery pick.