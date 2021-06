Prince Harry has revealed that he feels better equipped to respond to someone who is feeling suicidal in a bonus episode of his series, The Me You Can’t See.The additional episode, which was released on Thursday night on Apple TV Plus, saw Harry and Oprah Winfrey coming together again to host a virtual town hall.Speaking candidly about suicide, Harry and Oprah agreed that the best lesson they learned during the filming of their mental health documentary series was that if someone tells them they are thinking about ending their own life, they need to hear that “you’re there” for them.Harry...