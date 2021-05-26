newsbreak-logo
Tennis

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic Can Compete For Major Titles Until He’s 40: Jim Courier

By Adam Zagoria
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic just turned 34 on Saturday, but he’s nowhere close to the end of his reign, according to four-time Grand Slam champion Jim Courier. After winning the Australian Open in February, Djokovic enters next week’s French Open with 18 major titles. Rafael Nadal, who turns 35 on June 3, has 20 career Slams, as does 39-year-old Roger Federer, who will play just his third event of 2021 in Paris following two knee procedures in 2020. But in the long run, Courier likes Djokovic to finish atop the all-time men’s Grand Slam leader board.

