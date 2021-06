Failing health often robs people of their agency. Whether due to age or illness, many hospital patients can’t effectively communicate their own wishes. For legal matters, this is handled through matters such as medical power of attorney, trusts and estates. This can also apply when it comes to respecting the patient’s medical wishes. Several legal structures exist to deal with that as well, but the living will and healthcare proxy are two of the most common. Consider working with a financial advisor as you make arrangements for end-of-life care.