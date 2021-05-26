newsbreak-logo
Jobless rate drop in Eau Claire metro area leads state

By Eric Lindquist Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 3 days ago
EAU CLAIRE — The unemployment rate in the Eau Claire metropolitan area plunged nearly a full percentage point in April.

The drop — from 4.7% in March to 3.8% in April — was the largest decline posted by any of Wisconsin's 12 metro areas last month, according to unadjusted data released Wednesday by the state Department of Workforce Development. That left the jobless rate a half percentage point below the 4.3% registered statewide.

Still, only three of those metro areas — Janesville-Beloit, Milwaukee and Racine — had a higher jobless rate than the Eau Claire metro area, composed of Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.

The April unemployment rate in the Eau Claire metro area was down 9.6 points from 13.4% in April 2020 when a huge spike occurred at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest decline in the local jobless rate was the result of the estimated number of people unemployed — 4,390 in March and 3,597 in April — decreasing at a greater rate than the estimated decrease in the number of people in the labor force, which dropped from 94,118 in March to 93,619 in April, said Thomas Michels, a labor market analyst for DWD.

As for employment, despite widespread complaints from employers struggling to fill open positions, the Eau Claire metro area gained 900 jobs from March to April, when the total hit 85,700, and was up 9,800 from April 2020.

The April unemployment rate in Eau Claire was 3.6%, down from 3.8% in March and 13.3% the same month last year, and ranked 10th lowest among the state’s 34 largest cities. Twenty-nine of those cities experienced a rate increase or stayed the same in April.

The DWD report indicated that February unemployment rates declined or stayed the same in 71 of Wisconsin's 72 counties over the month. It fell in all 12 regional counties.

Rates in west-central Wisconsin counties were: Barron 4.6%, Buffalo 4.7%, Chippewa 4.4%, Clark 3.7%, Dunn 3.9%, Eau Claire 3.5%, Jackson 6%, Pepin 3.5, Pierce 3.9%, Rusk 5%, St. Croix 3.8% and Trempealeau 4.1%.

Jackson County was tied with Door County for the 11th highest rate in the state, while Eau Claire and Pepin counties were tied for the 15th lowest rate.

