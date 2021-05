ELKHART — United Against Hunger, a food drive coordinated by Crossroads United Way, raised 12,854 pounds of food and more than $2,000 to support 12 Elkhart County pantries. On Saturday, volunteers collected food at eight drive-thru locations across the county, according to a news release. This marked the second year for the United Against Hunger Food Drive, which was born out of a large increase in demand at pantries following widespread negative economic impacts of COVID-19 in the spring of 2020. The drive was a collaboration between Crossroads United Way, serving Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble Counties and the 12 pantries that received the support.