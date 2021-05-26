Cancel
Bank of America CEO says capitalism is 'the best way to solve the challenges that are facing society'

By Audrey Conklin
FOXBusiness
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said Wednesday that capitalism is "the best way to solve the challenges that are facing society." "We at Bank of America believe in capitalism, and it's the best way to solve the challenges that are facing society, we operate by delivering great returns for our shareholders and delivering for society. We call that responsible growth," Moynihan said in his testimony during a Senate Banking Committee oversight hearing.

