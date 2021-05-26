Tavares on ice for Maple Leafs for first time since Game 1 injuries

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleCaptain wears non-contact jersey; Toronto one win from second round. John Tavares skated at the Toronto Maple Leafs' practice facility Thursday, the first time the center has been on the ice since he sustained a concussion and knee injury in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round against the Montreal Canadiens on May 20.

