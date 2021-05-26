newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

REVIEW POTPOURRI: Count Basie

By Website Editor
townline.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCount Basie (1904-1984) recorded Broadway Basie’s Way for Enoch Light’s Command label on August 18 and September 7 and 8, 1966. It contained 12 classic Broadway tunes:. Hello Young Lovers from The King and I. A Lot of Livin’ to Do from Bye Bye Birdie. Just in Time from Bells Are Ringing. Mame. On a Clear Day You Can See Forever. It’s All Right With Me from Can Can. On the Street Where You Live from My Fair Lady. Here’s that Rainy Day from Carnival in Flanders.

townline.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Roy Eldridge
Person
Count Basie
Person
Gene Krupa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Basie#Time#Carnival#Kismet#Cuban#The Town Line#Po Box 89#Tunes#Gypsy#Roses#Funny Girl#Enoch Light#Gray Socks#Tristram Coffin#Flanders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicmiamitimesonline.com

Count Basie Orchestra director talks jazz and live performances

The legendary William James “Count” Basie enjoyed a keen eye for talent and greatness. Over the years, the New Jersey-born icon enlisted legends like Billie Holiday, Joe Jones and Sweets Edison to perform in The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra. Formed in 1935, The Count Basie Orchestra has proven the benchmark...
Musicculturemap.com

Shinyribs in concert

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. A Shinyribs show is an exaltation of spirit. It’s a hip-shaking, belly-laughing, soul-singing, song-slinging, down-home house party. All styles of American music are likely to be touched on, squeezed on and kissed on by this world-class band featuring frontman Kevin Russell, keyboardist Winfield Cheek, bassist Jeff Brown, drummer Keith Langford, the Tijuana Trainwreck Horns, and The Shiny Soul Sisters.
Theater & Dancemostmetro.com

The Sound of Music at La Comedia

Live theatre is back at La Comedia! Join us for a timeless classic, as our stage becomes alive with The Sound of Music. When Maria leaves the convent to govern the seven mischievous children of widowed Captain von Trapp, she brings music, laughter, and love back to their home in this musical masterpiece.
Moviesthephoto-news.com

Reviews, reviews and more reviews

A night out (or in) as suggested by M-WMS students:. This past month I have been watching many movies but one that has stuck to me is Clouds. Clouds is a movie about a boy who has been diagnosed with cancer. I don’t want to say much because I’ll spoil it but let me tell you, it’s a tear jerker. I enjoyed this movie because it really portrayed his story really well. The actors in the movie were great and the music in the movie was also great. This movie really inspired me to live every day to the fullest because you never know what’s going to happen the next. I give this movie a 5/5. You can find this movie on Disney+.
Musickvnf.org

A Memorial Day Music Special - Alan Seeger: Instrument of Destiny

Tune in Monday, Memorial Day, at 6:00 pm. From the trenches of The Great War, Alan Seeger's poems, letters and diaries spring to life in the voices of Cathedral Choir of St. John the Divine. Recorded just before lockdown in the Cathedral, Patrick Zimmerli's new oratorio "Alan Seeger: Instrument of Destiny" fuses Seeger's formal writing with monkish chants and 20th Century music. Scott Simon hosts this moving hour of tribute to all those who saw combat, and those who awaited them at home.
New York City, NYt2conline.com

Sondheim Done Indi Style By Eleri Ward

Ghostlight records will release the new album A Perfect Little Death by SUF/SOND – the brainchild of New York singer/songwriter Eleri Ward – in streaming and digital formats on Friday, June 4. SUF/SOND is a whirling combination of Ward’s two deep loves: the expansive one-of-a-kind canon of Stephen Sondheim, and the ethereal, melancholic sounds of Sufjan Stevens. Blossoming from a spontaneous Instagram cover of “Every Day a Little Death” captioned “Sufjan on Sondheim” in 2019, Eleri has now crafted SUF/SOND to be her own niche at the crossroads of musical theater and indie folk music, embodied by swirling harmonies and her original point of view. The album features 13 songs varying from “The Ballad of Sweeney Todd” to “Loving You” to “Take Me to the World,” leading you through an acoustical Sondheim journey the evokes golden hour. A Perfect Little Death is produced by Eleri Ward.
Books & Literaturemoviesinfocus.com

Notebook Reviews: THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO

The Count Of Monte Cristo is a wonderfully old-fashioned swashbuckling adventure from director Kevin Reynolds. Much like his 1991 film, Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves Reynold’s adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’s epic novel is tremendous fun. The cast is great – Jim Caviezel, Guy Pearce, Richard Harris and Luis Guzman – with Pearce in particular seeming to relish his bad guy role.
Musicwrir.org

PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP AND BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 5/30/2021

Happy Memorial Day weekend to all. Great new music to add to the celebration . Enjoy !. BIRTHDAYS THIS WEE INCLUDE: Benny Goodman, Louis Hayes, Tootie Heath, Lenore Raphael/Sean Jones, Ted Curson, Dakota Staton, Grachan Moncur,III, Paquito D’Rivera, Anthony Braxton,. Winard Harper, Oliver Nelson, Morgana King, Jerry Gonzales, Peter Erskine,...
Musicbitchute.com

Tom Balistreri

This is the first time I ever tried to perform this song. I'm singing quiet so I won't wake anyone. And I scramble the words a bit. And my fingers slipped here and there. Outside of that I guess it shows possibilities. lol. I always liked this Bob Dylan song....
Theater & Dancelocalocnews.com

UNITING IN MOVEMENT – A NEW DANCE PROJECT

Segerstrom Center for the Arts and American Ballet Theatre have completed an exciting new artistic collaboration titled UNITING IN MOVEMENT, during which 18 dancers and the artistic staff of ABT developed and rehearsed three works that culminated in an exhilarating live performance in Segerstrom Hall and which can be streamed on demand from.
San Francisco, CA48hills.org

SF Jazz Fest lifts off with guiding spirit Thelonious Monk

Newly sourced Thelonious Monk live documents have been dropping over the past couple of years with an unorthodox whimsy usually reserved for a Tik Tok discovery. We’re not talking reissues, compilations or anthologies…. Real live full concerts, where Monk, one of the all time master composers and pianists, was being vintage Monk. Except we missed it. These are sacred occasions the public did not get to hear until 50 some odd years later. Moments where intellect, magic, and improvisation lined up at the hands of an original jazz master. Similar to photos snapped with just the right filter, that got lost in your device. Something uncommon, that never hit the ‘Gram.
Celebritiesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

B.J. Thomas, 'Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head' singer, dies at age 78

B.J. Thomas, whose smooth voice made him a country and pop crossover success, died Saturday of complications from lung cancer, his publicist said. He was 78. Thomas first came to prominence with a cover of the Hank Williams standard "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," spending 13 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1966. Two years later, he broke into the Top 5 with "Hooked on a Feeling," a song written by his childhood friend, Mark James.
Books & LiteratureTraverse City Record-Eagle

Bestselling Books: 05/30//2021

1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $15.99. 2. “Surviving Savannah” by Patti Callahan, Berkley Books, $26. 3. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co., $18.99. Paperback Fiction. 1. “Women of the Copper Country” by Mary Doria Russell, Atria Books,...
MusicHoni Soit

Revisiting Bob Dylan

May 24 heralded the 80th birthday of musician Bob Dylan. His eclectic incorporation of references and the constant stylistic shift of his music since his first self-titled album in 1962, has created an expansive oeuvre; one that leaves his latest album almost unrecognisable from his first. Dylan’s debut (and critically unrecognised) album featured covers of traditional folk songs, his quivering howls and rich raspy voice pulsated by characteristic thick and heavy strumming, an idiosyncrasy which Dylan himself proclaimed as his primary originality during the early stages of his career. The feature lacking in the album was any evidence of a consistent song-writing talent, with only two of thirteen songs written by Dylan. This was quickly proven — and has continued to be so — for the indefinitely conclusive 58 years of his career.
Musicoperawire.com

Philippe Jaroussky Highlights Berlin Philharmonic’s June Performances

(Credit: Simon Fowler/Erato, Warner-Classics) The Berlin Philharmonic has announced that it will reopen its doors for live audiences in June 2021. The orchestra will perform some of the most memorable pieces of classical music during its June concerts. For the concert on June 17, countertenor Philippe Jaroussky will sing music by Antonio Vivaldi and Gioacchino Rossini. Jean-Christophe Spinosi will conduct.
Musicjazztimes.com

Dan Wilson: Vessels of Wood and Earth (Brother Mister/Mack Avenue)

Guitarist Dan Wilson has chops to burn, and he lights the fuse on the opener here, “The Rhythm Section,” which does feature his quartet mates Jeff “Tain” Watts (drums), Christian Sands (piano), and Marco Panascia (bass) but inevitably bursts forth with his own legato arpeggios, which meld the buffered warmth of Wes Montgomery with the quicksilver phrasing of Larry Carlton. It’s virtuosic enough to make you worry that the rest of Vessels of Wood and Earth might glide by on facile panache.
MusicPosted by
Variety

50 More of the Best Bob Dylan Covers Ever Recorded: Bonus Tracks Edition

For Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday this past week, Variety selected 80 of the best or most undervalued interpretations of Dylan’s work ever recorded. Was that sufficient covers coverage? The answer is clear, if you at all appreciate the catalog of the man often revered as rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest songwriter: 80 is not enough, any more than eight would be.