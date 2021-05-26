Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

CRITTER CHATTER: The difference between animal control officer, and animal damage control officer

By Jayne Winters
townline.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Don and I talked about a topic for this month’s column, he suggested letting readers know what the differences are between an Animal Control Officer (ACO) and an Animal Damages Control Agent (ADC). Although the titles of “Animal Control” and “Animal Damage Control” are often used interchangeably, they represent two different areas of specialty. Simply put, Maine Animal Control Officers handle domestic animal complaints, while Animal Damage Control Agents deal with wildlife issues. Both must be licensed or certified by the overseeing state agency and successfully complete continuing education or training; both are required to have a current Maine trapping license.

townline.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Health#Animal Shelters#Wild Animals#Critter#Aco#Adc#Animal Welfare Program#Naca#The Care Center#Critter Care#Animal Handling#Animal Removal Services#Officer#Pet Owners#Wildlife Issues#Wild Critters#Monitoring Dog Licensure#Skunks#Trapping#Raccoons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalsbellevilleareaindependent.com

VBT fire fighters, animal control officer rescue ducklings twice

Twice within a three-week period this spring, the Van Buren Township Fire Department has rescued baby ducks who have been caught in the same storm drain. Fire Chief Dave McInally said he believes the ducks are in the process of crossing Tyler Road between Meijer and Speedway when they fall into the drain.
AnimalsPonca City News

Cats at Animal Control

We have noticed that people are trapping cats all over town and these cats are ending up at our animal control facility. Several of these cats obviously have homes somewhere (they come in with collars on) but they don’t get claimed within the 3 day stray hold period and we have no other option but to put them in our Adoption Program or to send them to barn homes. Otherwise, they will be…
Animalsdiscoverestevan.com

Conservation Officer: Leave Young Animals Alone

With the summer months ahead and people spending more time outdoors, hiking trails and nature walks are bound to become more popular. When that happens, human encounters with animals get more common as well, especially encounters with young animals. This is also the time of year when many young animals...
East Hartford, CTeasthartfordct.gov

East Hartford Police Department’s Animal Control Office Issues Warning About Coyote Sightings

East Hartford, CT - There has been a recent increase of sightings of coyotes in the area and region. Some have appeared aggressive, particularly in the School Street and Goodwin Street areas. Although they are rarely a threat to humans, they can injure and kill pets. The Office of East Hartford Animal Control has been working with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to address these concerns by setting traps in the area. In the meantime, we ask all residents to please be vigital and contact the Animal Control's office at 860-291-7572 if you encounter a coyote.
Petsmchenrycountyil.gov

McHenry County Animal Control begins ‘Luck of the Draw’ cat adoption event

The McHenry County Animal Control (MCAC) has reopened its adoption center by appointment only and is celebrating by holding a cat adoption event beginning Monday, May 24. Potential adopters who are looking for a new addition to their family will be able to draw a ticket that will determine the adoption fee they will pay to bring home a feline from the adoption center. Fees drawn will be $40, $60 or $80.
Animalsauburnvillager.com

Animals in the critter box

You never knew what’s around the corner — especially around the house I grew up in. On my 11th birthday, my dad and mom took me to Panama City Beach as a surprise birthday present. I was told that we were going to look for antiques and have a family lunch.
New Canaan, CTnewcanaanite.com

New Canaan Animal Control: Watch Out for Turtles in the Road

The head of the New Canaan Police Department’s Animal Control section is warning residents to watch out for snapping turtles crossing the roads now that their nesting season is underway. The season runs in May and June, when females leave their ponds to lay eggs on dry land. The mother...
Los Angeles, CAcitywatchla.com

A Tribute to LAAS Animal Control Officers – ‘Unsung Heroes’ Then and Now

That was when a succinct post appeared on the LAAS Facebook page with NO hashtags or correlating media release to spread the message:. “It’s National Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week, and we want to say, Thank You to our amazing field staff, which includes Animal Control Officers and SMART team. We appreciate all the hard work you do to care for and assist our LA Community. Keep up the Fantastic Work.”
Posted by
FUN 107

Dartmouth Animal Control Officer Saves Baby Fox Trapped in Soccer Net

What a fabulous save by an animal control officer in Dartmouth!. The New England Wildlife Center's Cape Branch shared the story of a recent animal rescue on the SouthCoast after a grey fox kit found himself tangled in a soccer net. Wildlife experts believe the baby was probably going after small rodents that tend to hang out at the base of the nets when he got caught. To make matters worse, in trying to free himself, the fox ended up with some deep lacerations around his neck and shoulders.
Buckingham County, VAfarmvilleherald.com

Chamber hears about animal control department

Officers and staff of the Buckingham County Animal Control Department were the guest speakers Tuesday, May 18, during the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce’s monthly meeting. “We’re thankful for the commitment of the animal control team in Buckingham,” Chamber Vice President Jordan Miles said. “They aide the county in so many ways and work behind the scenes to keep us safe. We’re especially proud of the 94% success save rate the facility and department has for animals they take in.” From left are: Maurice Jones, Patti Allen, Faye Shumaker, Danny Shumaker and Brother Maximilian.
Glynn County, GAPosted by
The Brunswick News

Thieves pull canine capers at animal control

Dog rustlers have struck twice in the past week at Glynn County Animal Control on U.S. 17, breaching the animal shelter’s security fences during the dark hours and absconding with a total of four pooches, according to animal control officials and county police reports. Security video at the aging animal...
Williamson County, TXhellogeorgetown.com

WCRAS and Wilco Animal Control Unit Team Up to Help Reunite Lost Pets

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter and the Animal Control Unit of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office have teamed up to help reunite lost pets with a new tool. “WCRAS and WILCO-ACOs have created a new door hanger which is utilized in the field by Animal Control Officers,” according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. “These notices will be placed on the doors of potential owners if ACOs believe the pet belongs there (when no one is home to confirm the information). These notices are also utilized when WCRAS locates a possible owner and requests WILCO ACOs to make contact in the field at a last known address.”
West Plains, MOozarkradionews.com

City of West Plains Animal Control Unit renamed

The City of West Plains is changing the name of the Animal Control Unit to “Animal Care and Control Unit” to better capture the mission and values of the Unit. Much of the responsibility of the Unit is to care for the domestic animals and pets in our community and investigate those who cause abuse or harm to animals.
Cache, OKkswo.com

Cache taking over Fort Sill animal control, building new animal shelter

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Cache is getting a new animal shelter thanks to a partnership with Fort Sill. Last week, city officials signed a contract to get construction started. Through the years, the Cache animal control’s been at the center of some controversy. Now, they’re looking forward...