CRITTER CHATTER: The difference between animal control officer, and animal damage control officer

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter and the Animal Control Unit of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office have teamed up to help reunite lost pets with a new tool. “WCRAS and WILCO-ACOs have created a new door hanger which is utilized in the field by Animal Control Officers,” according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. “These notices will be placed on the doors of potential owners if ACOs believe the pet belongs there (when no one is home to confirm the information). These notices are also utilized when WCRAS locates a possible owner and requests WILCO ACOs to make contact in the field at a last known address.”