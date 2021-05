Wednesday morning I spoke with the manager of a local business who was in an absolutely desperate situation: He needs people to come to work, and he can’t find anyone. This is a critical time for Maine businesses. Mask mandates are being eliminated, and life is returning to something resembling what it looked like prior to the pandemic. As this happens, there is a tremendous amount of pent-up demand, so people will be going out to eat, traveling more, and returning to venues — like beaches, waterparks, and sporting events — that they avoided last year.