‘Have Fun. Be Safe.’ Carnival Details Health Rules For Alaska Sailings

By Bruce Parkinson
cruiseradio.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarnival Cruise Line has released more details on the health protocols for its fully-vaccinated sailings from Seattle to Alaska, set to begin July 27 aboard Carnival Miracle. A series of seven 7-night voyages will feature calls in Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan, along with scenic cruising in Tracy Arm Fjord. With a stop no longer required in Canada due to the temporary waiver of the Passenger Vessel Services Act, the port call in Ketchikan will be extended by two hours.

cruiseradio.net
