‘Have Fun. Be Safe.’ Carnival Details Health Rules For Alaska Sailings
Carnival Cruise Line has released more details on the health protocols for its fully-vaccinated sailings from Seattle to Alaska, set to begin July 27 aboard Carnival Miracle. A series of seven 7-night voyages will feature calls in Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan, along with scenic cruising in Tracy Arm Fjord. With a stop no longer required in Canada due to the temporary waiver of the Passenger Vessel Services Act, the port call in Ketchikan will be extended by two hours.cruiseradio.net