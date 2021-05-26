newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady team up for charity golf match

milwaukeesun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Mickelson will partner NFL icon Tom Brady in a celebrity golf match against Bryson DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in July, it was announced on Wednesday. Mickelson, who on Sunday became the oldest man to win a golf major with victory at the PGA Championship at...

www.milwaukeesun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Tom Green
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#American Football#Veteran#Quarterback#Charity#Man#July#Multiple Charities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Golfthespun.com

Phil Mickelson Reportedly Accepts Special Invitation To Play In U.S. Open

Despite failing to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Open this June, five-time major winner Phil Mickelson will be in the field for the one major he’s never won. On Friday, Mickelson announced that he has accepted a special invitation to play at Torrey Pines. He cited his long-standing desire to win the U.S. Open as a major reason for accepting the invitation.
NFLNBC Sports

FMIA: Schedule No. 102,844 And The Nuttiness Around NFL’s Annual Slate

The 13th iteration of the 2021 NFL schedule was perfectly playable. It had been put through all the checks of the 70-game Key Games Chart and rest-disparity metric and the strategic placement of the asterisked Green Bay games and the early Brady-Belichick mega-game. But when the league’s six-person schedule team met by Zoom on Friday, May 7—every meeting of the team over the 17-week construction of the new slate was over Zoom—Senior VP of broadcasting Howard Katz told the group: “We got the weekend. Let’s take one more shot.”
NFLPosted by
IndieWire

Fox Announces Tom Brady Series as Part of 2021 Weekend Sports Push

Fox Entertainment is working on an unscripted series with Super Bowl champion Tom Brady as part of the company’s renewed push into sports programming. Fox teased the unscripted Brady series during the company’s virtual 2021 upfront event on Monday, which included a primetime schedule that emphasizing sports programming on the weekend. Fox’s fall 2021 schedule includes “WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown,” which will air for two hours starting at 8 p.m. every Friday, as well as “Fox Sports Saturday,” which will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday and run for three and a half hours. The company’s weekend sports programming will be rounded out by “NFL on Fox,” which will air every Sunday from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Fox has several other sports projects in the works, including a John Madden documentary that will narration from Tom Rinaldi.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson receives SPECIAL exemption for US Open at Torrey Pines in June

Phil Mickelson has been given a special exemption to play in the US Open at Torrey Pines in June, a course located in the lefty's home city of San Diego, California. Mickelson has agonisingly finished second at the US Open six times in his career and it is the only major championship stopping him from being the sixth golfer in history to win all four majors.
Philadelphia, PAwcn247.com

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs by defeating one of the NBA’s worst teams last night. Seth Curry scored 20 points and the Sixers improved to 48-23 with a 122-97 rout of the Magic. Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) had 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Ben Simmons delivered 13 points and nine assists to help Philly end a two-game skid.
GolfBoston Globe

Phil Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the US Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the US Open, and he’s not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the US Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Shares Details From His Offseason Surgery

Tom Brady revealed in a recent interview his off-season knee surgery was a bit more serious than previously believed. Brady dealt with a knee issue last season. He was able to play through it and lead Tampa Bay to Super Bowl LV. Not long after, the Bucs quarterback underwent knee surgery.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Fox Teases Tom Brady Unscripted Series

An hour into its upfront presentation, Fox threw a hail mary. The network teased that it was working with Super Bowl champion Tom Brady on an unscripted series. Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment revealed that it was working with Brady but didn’t give any more details.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Storylines for Every Game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

By now, you've probably heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the easiest schedule in the league entering the 2021 season. You've probably read about the easiest and toughest games on the slate. Perhaps you've even come across a record projection or two. But how about a storyline, or several,...
NFLNBC Sports

NFL put Bucs-Patriots in Week 4 so story can be about Tom Brady’s return

When the NFL unveiled the schedule for the 2021 season last week, it showed that the most anticipated game on the slate will take place on Sunday night in Week 4. That is when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will head to Gillette Stadium to face his former team for the first time. NFL senior vice president of broadcasting Howard Katz told Peter King of Football Morning in America that each network “lobbied for that game” and that early iterations of the schedule didn’t have it on Sunday night.
NFLNFL

NFL scheduled Bucs-Pats in Week 4 to ensure focus is on Tom Brady's return

When the NFL unveiled the 2021 schedule last week, the most highly anticipated matchup of the season landed in Week 4: Tom Brady vs. the New England Patriots. Vice president of NFL broadcast planning Mike North told Peter King of NBC Sports that it was a conscious choice to put the G.O.A.T. vs. Pats tussle early in the season, where other issues like injuries, weather, and playoff implications are less likely to take the focus off the Brady returning to Foxborough narrative.
NFLPosted by
MassLive.com

Tom Brady playing Patriots: NFL exec explains why QB’s return to New England comes in Week 4 (report)

When the NFL schedule dropped last Wednesday, it was clear NBC had won the lottery. Tom Brady’s return to New England will come on Sunday Night Football on October 3 and it’s already one of the most anticipated regular season games in league history. As of Monday morning, the cheapest ticket available on StubHub is over $1,000 and TV networks are expecting huge numbers for the game, too.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Tom Brady sounds off on 'serious' knee injury, future in NFL

Tom Brady added to his unrivaled NFL legacy by guiding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title in his first season with the franchise. Brady, 43, captured his seventh Super Bowl win and his first after leaving the New England Patriots following 20 seasons. Brady admitted during a...
Golfcalgolfnews.com

Mickelson Gets Exemption Into U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson is a U.S. Open victory short of the Career Grand Slam, but wasn’t qualified to play in the 121st version of our national championship near his home on the South Course at Torrey Pines in La Jolla on June 17-20. However, Mickelson has received and accepted a special...