Business Report: Small business grants, companies divided on remote work, NJ residents’ bigger tax bills

The executive director of the Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership is encouraging Fond du Lac small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for new grant money. Governor Tony Evers announced this week that applications for up to $420 million in Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery grants are being accepted through Monday June 7. Downtown Fond du lac Partnership director Amy Hansen says the grants will provide as many as 84,000 Wisconsin small businesses with annual gross revenue between $10,000 and sesven million dollars an award of $5,000. WEDC secretary Missy Hughes says the grants are intended to support those small businesses hardest hit by the pandemic and poised to make a strong recovery with a little extra help. The applications are available on the Department of Revenue website main page.