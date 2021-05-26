Business Report: Small business grants, companies divided on remote work, NJ residents’ bigger tax bills
NJ Economic Development Authority has reopened pre-registration for Phase 4 of its Small Business Emergency Grant Program. Companies looking to apply for grants from the state can now pre-register. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority reopened pre-registration Wednesday morning for Phase 4 of its Small Business Emergency Grant Program. Small-business owners and nonprofits that haven’t applied previously are able to pre-register for grants of up to $20,000. They will then formally apply for the grants in July. The state has $200 million available for distribution under this funding round.www.njspotlight.com