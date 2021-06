AIDA Cruises has taken another step in their gradual restart of cruise operations with the announcement that their ship AIDAstella will resume sailing on July 29, 2021 from Palma de Mallorca with calls in Spain, Italy, Portugal and Malta. The cruises will be 10 and 11-day itineraries with plenty of sail dates to choose from through the end of October. The cruise line also announced Baltic Sea voyages with AIDAsol from the German port Warnemünde into September. The cruise line officially returned to operation in March when they began sailing to the Canary Islands.