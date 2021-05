YouTuber NightHawkInLight has built a device that absolutely no one needed, but if you’re a hot dog fan, then you just might want one. The device uses what is known as the Coandă effect in order to levitate the hot dog. This is when a liquid or gas will cling to a rounded surface, like when you pour a liquid out of a mug and it just runs down the side of the mug. This effect can be used in order to levitate round, or in this case round-edged, objects with an air gun.