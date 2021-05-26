Some Democrat lawmakers criticize anti-Semitic members of their party
Anti-Semitism among some Democrat members of Congress is becoming so bad that even some of their fellow party members are calling them out. The lawmakers’ remarks come after an intense two-week conflict between Israel and Palestinian terrorists where terrorists fired thousands of rockets at Israel and Israel responded with precision strikes eliminating terrorist targets inside Gaza. Anti-Semitic attacks erupted across the United States and Europe during the conflict and have continued to linger at what seems to be a higher rate than what is frequently documented.metrovoicenews.com