Memorial Day Operating Hours and Closings

City Facilities Closed Monday, May 31

DENTON, TX, May 26, 2021 - While most City of Denton facilities are currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, other facilities may experience service alterations on Monday, May 31, in observance of the Memorial Day federal holiday. Please note the following with respect to specific City of Denton services and facilities.

Parks and Recreation Denia Rec Center, MLK Jr. Rec Center, North Lakes Rec Center, Denton Civic Center, Denton Senior Center, American Legion Hall Senior Center, and Goldfield Tennis Center will be closed on Monday, May 31.

The following facilities will be open on Monday, May 31: Water Works Park, noon to 6 p.m.; Civic Center Pool, noon to 6 p.m.; Denton Natatorium, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; North Lakes Driving Range, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Libraries

All libraries will be closed on Monday, May 31. Modified library services will resume on Tuesday, June 1. Visit library.cityofdenton.com to learn more about the library’s modified services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Solid Waste and Recycling

There will be no curbside trash, recycling, yard waste, Bulk, or home chemical collection on Monday, May 31. Collection will be delayed one day during the week. The City of Denton Landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to noon.

Animal Services

The Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center will be closed on Monday, May 31. To report an animal non-emergency, call (940) 349-8181. In case of an emergency, call 911.

Public Safety

Public safety personnel will be on duty during the holiday. The Denton Police Department non-emergency number is (940) 349-8181, and in case of an emergency, call 911.

Utilities

Customer Service will be closed on Monday, May 31. To report a utility service emergency, call Utilities dispatch at (940) 349-7000.

Airport

Denton Enterprise Airport administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 31. The air traffic control tower will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the airfield will remain open 24 hours per day. Airport Operations is available 24/7 at (940) 349-7722.

For a complete list of facilities closures and service modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit www.cityofdenton.com/coronavirus.

On behalf of the City of Denton employees, have a safe and happy holiday.

