If a student has a desire to study in Canada either at the graduate or post-graduate level, they are required to obtain a Canada student visa which serves as a study permit for the tenure of their stay within the country. Moreover, if the program of your study in Canada lasts either six months or lesser than that, you will not need a Canadian study permit. Apart from this, it is advisable to the applicants that applying for a permit to study in Canada beforehand is a good idea otherwise the applicant will have to apply for it afterward if he decides to continue his studies in any other program. For doing this, the applicant must leave Canada and apply for a study permit through a visa office.