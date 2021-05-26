SCORES & OUTDOORS: An unusual story about a woman and a frog

To the Next Bend. Wherever your adventures lead, take what you know and adjust those tactics to new waters this season. Simonson Photo. I’ll be the first to tell you that I’m a homebody when it comes to the outdoors. It doesn’t take much for me to get lost chasing walleyes along the river winding through town, casting after trout in the nearby lakes, or picking off a few hungry bass as summer progresses on nearby waters for largemouths and smallmouths alike. In the fall, I don’t travel far for hunting, heading a few minutes northeast for a readily available shot at sharpies in September, and southwest about a tumbler’s worth of coffee to chase pheasants in October. My deer permit area in November makes coming home and rolling out just as easy. The things I’ve learned close to home have always paid off on the road, despite being a reluctant traveler.