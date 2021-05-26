Vice’s Shane Smith Downsizes to $11.7 Million Malibu Estate
After selling his titanic Santa Monica compound — prominently featured in the original “Beverly Hills Cop” film — for nearly $50 million to billionaire Canadian heiress Taylor Thomson, Shane Smith and his longtime wife Tamyka are downsizing, in a manner of speaking, to the more laid-back town of Malibu. Records reveal the Canadian media mogul, who was instrumental in the creation of digital news company Vice Media, has forked over $11.7 million for a 1.2-acre spread with lush tropical landscaping and oodles of privacy.www.dirt.com