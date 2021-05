New York Times bestselling author Kelly DiPucchio and celebrated illustrator Claire Keane have created an irresistible new monster!. Monsters are loud. And rude. They like to smash things and they always need to be right. But not Yeti. Yeti bakes banana bread and sings to whales and always has a nice word to say. But sometimes you find yourself alone when you're different. And Yeti doesn't know there's a special surprise in store for him.