Financial Reports

Williams-Sonoma: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $227.8 million. The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $2.90 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.93 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts...

