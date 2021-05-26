newsbreak-logo
Venice, FL

COVID-19 vaccination clinics offered at Venice City Hall

By ABC7 Staff
Mysuncoast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice will offer several COVID-19 vaccination clinics at City Hall. The vaccines will be offered for free. On May 28, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Venice City Hall in Council Chambers, both the Pfizer (2 dose) and Johnson & Johnson (single dose) vaccines will be offered. The second dose for those receiving the Pfizer vaccine will follow in three weeks on June 18, at the same times (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at Venice City Hall in Community Hall. Both the Pfizer second dose and J&J will be offered on June 18.

