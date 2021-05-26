Man Charged with Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping

DENTON, TX, May 26, 2021 – The Denton Police Department has arrested 19-year-old Joseph Moore on an Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping charge stemming from an incident earlier this month.

At 11:03 p.m. on May 1, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of W. Hickory Street in response to an assault. The 911 caller said that an unknown man attacked her. Multiple other callers reported they heard someone being tased.

The female victim told officers that she was walking down W. Hickory Street when a silver or white sedan slowly passed her. After the vehicle stopped in a nearby parking lot, the male driver exited the vehicle and walked past the victim. Out of the corner of her eye, she said she saw him running toward her and heard a zapping sound. As she turned around and attempted to hit him with her bag of groceries, the male reached out with a stun gun, causing it to make contact with her body. The victim advised officers that as the suspect was assaulting her with the stun gun, he also pushed her to the ground. She screamed in response, and the male fled to his vehicle. The victim was able to provide a partial license plate to 911 dispatchers.

The victim did not need to be transported to the hospital immediately following the incident.

Investigators interviewed the victim and nearby residents and reviewed surveillance footage in the area. With the information provided by the victim, detectives located a suspect vehicle and were able to identify the suspect. Additionally, during the investigation investigators were able to determine that the suspect’s intention during the assault was to kidnap the victim.

On May 26, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for attempted aggravated kidnapping, a second-degree felony. Moore is currently in the City of Denton Jail with a $2 million bond.

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact: Ofc. Allison Beckwith (940) 349-8558