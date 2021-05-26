newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denton, TX

Man Charged with Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping

Posted by 
Denton, Texas
Denton, Texas
 3 days ago

DENTON, TX, May 26, 2021 – The Denton Police Department has arrested 19-year-old Joseph Moore on an Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping charge stemming from an incident earlier this month.

At 11:03 p.m. on May 1, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of W. Hickory Street in response to an assault. The 911 caller said that an unknown man attacked her. Multiple other callers reported they heard someone being tased.

The female victim told officers that she was walking down W. Hickory Street when a silver or white sedan slowly passed her. After the vehicle stopped in a nearby parking lot, the male driver exited the vehicle and walked past the victim. Out of the corner of her eye, she said she saw him running toward her and heard a zapping sound. As she turned around and attempted to hit him with her bag of groceries, the male reached out with a stun gun, causing it to make contact with her body. The victim advised officers that as the suspect was assaulting her with the stun gun, he also pushed her to the ground. She screamed in response, and the male fled to his vehicle. The victim was able to provide a partial license plate to 911 dispatchers.

The victim did not need to be transported to the hospital immediately following the incident.

Investigators interviewed the victim and nearby residents and reviewed surveillance footage in the area. With the information provided by the victim, detectives located a suspect vehicle and were able to identify the suspect. Additionally, during the investigation investigators were able to determine that the suspect’s intention during the assault was to kidnap the victim.

On May 26, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for attempted aggravated kidnapping, a second-degree felony. Moore is currently in the City of Denton Jail with a $2 million bond.

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact: Ofc. Allison Beckwith (940) 349-8558

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9xcV_0aCN5NDH00
Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas

8
Followers
125
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

A Texas land grant led to the formation of Denton County in 1846 and the city was incorporated in 1866. Both were named after pioneer and Texas militia captain John B. Denton. The arrival of a railroad line in the city in 1881 spurred population, and the establishment of the University of North Texas in 1890 and Texas Woman's University in 1901 distinguished the city from neighboring regions. After the construction of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport finished in 1974, the city had more rapid growth; as of 2011, Denton was the seventh-fastest growing city with a population over 100,000 in the country.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Silver, TX
Denton, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aggravated Assault#Felony Assault#The Assault#Police Detectives#Media Inquiries#Man#Investigators#19 Year Old Joseph Moore#Denton Jail#W Hickory Street#Nearby Residents#Walking#Parking#Ofc#Groceries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton, Texas

Suspect Detained Following Officer-Involved Shooting

DENTON, TX, May 26, 2021 – On May 26 at 12:32 a.m., officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call at 2411 S. I-35 E. The caller reported that they heard screaming and loud noises coming from an apartment. Officers responded to the area and attempted to make contact at the apartment. Officers knocked on the residence door several times but received no answer. No disturbance could be heard coming from inside the apartment, and officers cleared the scene.
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton, Texas

Suspect Charged with Arson

DENTON, TX, May 25, 2021 – The Denton Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office has charged 45-yr-old Jennifer Spillane with Arson in relation to two separate fires in Denton within the past week. The first occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, May 20, where the Denton Fire Department responded to a...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Denton, Texas

Statement from Chief Frank Dixon on the Completion of the Independent FBI Review of Officer-Involved

In keeping with the highest level of openness and transparency, I asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation to review the officer-involved shooting of Darius Tarver. Without hesitation, the FBI Dallas Division agreed and began their investigation. The FBI’s Dallas Division, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas, and the U.S. Department of Justice - Civil Rights Division have all independently conducted a review of the facts in this case and have determined that a violation of federal law (Civil Rights violations) did not occur.
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton, Texas

Major Crash on Highway 380 Results in Multiple Fatalities

DENTON, TX, May 23, 2021 – At 11:43 a.m., the Denton Police Department and the Denton Fire Department responded to a major crash on Highway 380 near the intersection of Rockhill Rd. Two vehicles had crashed into each other head on, and both sustained major damages. Two additional vehicles were impacted, but those occupants were uninjured. Emergency personnel discovered one deceased adult and one injured adult in one vehicle, and two injured adults and two injured children in another vehicle. All five injured occupants from the two vehicles that crashed head on were transported to local hospitals.
Carrollton, TXDallas News

3 arrested in fatal shooting of Irving man in Carrollton garage

Three people have been arrested in connection with a fatal December shooting in Carrollton. Roman Anthony Casas, 23, of McKinney, Marqell Jamarll Davis, 31, of Dallas and Briana Nicole Ashley Orikpete, 27, of Dallas each face one count of murder in the slaying of Diego Martinez. Martinez, a 27-year-old Irving...
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Blotter: Minor allegedly drove drunk, then fled after striking car

A 17-year-old girl who allegedly drove intoxicated and got into a car crash said she didn’t have her parents’ permission to take the car, according to a police report. A 911 caller reported to the Denton Police Department that a driver involved in a car crash with them had left the scene. The caller said they were following the driver. Police were dispatched to the hit-and-run crash at Bell Avenue and East University Drive.
Ardmore, OKDaily Ardmoreite

Denton, Texas man identified as robbery suspect

The robbery suspect has been identified as 38-year old Samuel Dollarhide of Denton, Texas. Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said the investigation is still on-going. “We’re still piecing together everything that occurred that evening,” Henry said. “Once we get all of that done, we will consult with District Attorney...
Ardmore, OKKXII.com

Suspect fatally shot in Ardmore dispensary robbery attempt identified

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police released the name Wednesday of the suspect shot dead during a robbery attempt at a dispensary last month. Police said Samuel Tarell Dollarhide, 38, of Denton, Texas, was fatally shot by an employee at the Highest Choice on Grand Avenue on April 30 when he tried to rob the dispensary at gunpoint.
Denton, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Missing Denton teenager last seen Tuesday still missing

A 14-year-old Denton girl is still missing Thursday after she was last seen Tuesday morning, according to a police report. A flyer circulating through social media Wednesday said Marian Harris left home Tuesday morning around 6:50 a.m., possibly wearing a black dress or a black Slipknot shirt with a red plaid skirt. A Denton police spokesperson confirmed Thursday morning there weren't any updates on the missing girl.
Denton, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Missing Denton teen found safe

The mother of a missing Denton teen says her 14-year-old daughter has been found safe. A flyer posted on social media showing the missing girl, Marian Harris, garnered thousands of shares since Tuesday morning, shortly after she was first reported missing. The girl's mother, Christi Harris, updated the graphic Thursday...
Texas Statekatychristianmagazine.com

Texas Democrat Mayoral Candidate Arrested and Charged with 109 Felonies Related to Voter Fraud

A former Carrollton Democrat mayoral candidate, Zul Mirza Mohamed, was indicted last week and formally charged on 109 felony charges related to voter fraud. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office last October arrested and charged Zul Mirza Mohamed on 25 counts of unlawful possession of a ballot/ballot envelope without request of the voter and 84 counts of fraudulent use of a mail ballot application. The charges are second- and third-degree felonies, according to Texas election laws.
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Blotter: Woman arrested after allegedly refusing to pay, leave towing company without her car

A 24-year-old woman whose car was towed by Pro Tow Wrecker Service Denton refused to leave the business without it early Tuesday, according to a police report. The Denton Police Department responded to a criminal trespass call around 12:02 a.m. in the 8500 block of West University Drive. The caller said he let a woman enter the tow yard to grab some of her belongings from her vehicle, but she was now refusing to leave without her car.
Denton, TXDenton Record-Chronicle

Blotter: Tailgate reported snatched from Ford truck

A 911 caller reported her fiancé’s truck’s tailgate stolen Monday afternoon, according to a police report. The Ford F-150 was parked behind a business in the 1800 block of Bolivar Street late Sunday, and the tailgate was still attached. Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, the caller discovered it was missing. The...
Ardmore, OKKTEN.com

Ardmore police ID man killed at dispensary

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- Ardmore police have now identified the man who was shot and killed during the attempted robbery of a medical marijuana dispensary on April 30. Police said 38-year-old Samuel Dollarhide of Denton, Texas, entered the Highest Choice Dispensary on Grand Avenue, and began stealing medical marijuana from display cases.