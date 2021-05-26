newsbreak-logo
Denton, TX

Suspect Charged with an Additional Count of Arson for Sewing Center Fire

Denton, Texas
Denton, Texas
 3 days ago

DENTON, TX, May 26, 2021 – The Denton Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office has charged 45-yr-old Jennifer Spillane with an additional charge of Arson in relation to three separate fires in Denton within the past week.

The first occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, May 20, where the Denton Fire Department responded to a Structure Fire at the Holiday Lodge motel, located at 1112 E. University Dr. in Denton. The estimated damage to this motel is over $250,000.

The second occurred on the morning of May 24, where the Denton Fire Department responded to another reported Structure Fire behind Drug Emporium at 720 W. University. This fire was found to be a palletized bail of cardboard which caused damage to the exterior of the building.

This latest charge stems from the Denton Sewing Center fire at 1504 Malone St., also in the early morning on May 24, just prior to the fire behind the Drug Emporium. The fire caused over $500,000 in damage as the building and contents are a total loss.

After conducting interviews and reviewing available evidence, the Denton Fire Marshals obtained a third arrest warrant on May 26.

Spillane is currently in the Denton County Jail awaiting a bail hearing. If you have any information about this suspect, or in relation to these ongoing investigations, please contact Deputy Jacob Cooper with the Denton Fire Marshal’s Office at (940) 349-8867.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iiNAk_0aCN5EGk00

For media inquiries, please contact:

David Boots, Denton Fire Department Public Information Officer

(940) 349-8833 / david.boots@cityofdenton.com

Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas

ABOUT

A Texas land grant led to the formation of Denton County in 1846 and the city was incorporated in 1866. Both were named after pioneer and Texas militia captain John B. Denton. The arrival of a railroad line in the city in 1881 spurred population, and the establishment of the University of North Texas in 1890 and Texas Woman's University in 1901 distinguished the city from neighboring regions. After the construction of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport finished in 1974, the city had more rapid growth; as of 2011, Denton was the seventh-fastest growing city with a population over 100,000 in the country.

