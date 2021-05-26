Suspect Charged with an Additional Count of Arson for Sewing Center Fire

DENTON, TX, May 26, 2021 – The Denton Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office has charged 45-yr-old Jennifer Spillane with an additional charge of Arson in relation to three separate fires in Denton within the past week.

The first occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, May 20, where the Denton Fire Department responded to a Structure Fire at the Holiday Lodge motel, located at 1112 E. University Dr. in Denton. The estimated damage to this motel is over $250,000.

The second occurred on the morning of May 24, where the Denton Fire Department responded to another reported Structure Fire behind Drug Emporium at 720 W. University. This fire was found to be a palletized bail of cardboard which caused damage to the exterior of the building.

This latest charge stems from the Denton Sewing Center fire at 1504 Malone St., also in the early morning on May 24, just prior to the fire behind the Drug Emporium. The fire caused over $500,000 in damage as the building and contents are a total loss.

After conducting interviews and reviewing available evidence, the Denton Fire Marshals obtained a third arrest warrant on May 26.

Spillane is currently in the Denton County Jail awaiting a bail hearing. If you have any information about this suspect, or in relation to these ongoing investigations, please contact Deputy Jacob Cooper with the Denton Fire Marshal’s Office at (940) 349-8867.

For media inquiries, please contact:

David Boots, Denton Fire Department Public Information Officer

(940) 349-8833 / david.boots@cityofdenton.com