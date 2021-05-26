Democrats' racially biased rescue plan rules facing court challenge

When the Amerian Rescue Plan was passed, it included a provision setting aside $29 billion for farmers, restaurant owners and other businesses that were heavily impacted by the pandemic. The language of the bill raised eyebrows immediately because the grants and loan forgiveness being made available were to be prioritized for “socially disadvantaged” owners of such businesses. That provision became relevant to Adam Faust, a Wisconsin dairy farmer. Faust has two prosthetic legs but manages to operate his small farm with 70 dairy cows and a couple of hundred acres of feed crops for them. Keeping his business going during the pandemic was rough, so this program was right up his ally. Unfortunately, when he went to apply, he discovered that the available funds prioritized for the “socially disadvantaged” are going first only to applicants who are Blacks, American Indians, Alaskan Natives, Hispanics and Pacific Islanders. Faust is white and would have to go to the back of the line. There’s more than a fair chance that the funds will be exhausted long before his application would be considered.