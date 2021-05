May is certainly an exciting month at Unity College, as we eagerly await the opportunity to celebrate our most recent graduates. In preparing for this weekend’s commencement, I am reminded of the graduation ceremonies I have had the pleasure of participating in at Unity College. When is the last time you thought about your Unity College graduation? Can you still hear the bagpipes ushering you in? Do you remember the cheering and clapping as you crossed the stage? What about sharing memories and talking about the future with your classmates once the ceremony had ended, and the rest of your lives were about to begin? A special time indeed!