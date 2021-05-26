5 years, treatment for defendant in heroin overdose

A man charged in connection with a heroin overdose last summer in Faribault was placed on probation for five years Wednesday in Rice County District Court. Chad Allen Smith, 33, of St. Paul, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to one count of felony third-degree drug sale. In accordance with the agreement, two additional charges were dismissed: great bodily harm caused by distribution of a Schedule 1 or 2 drug and fifth-degree controlled substance possession. He was given a stayed sentence of more than three years in prison. He is expected to enter drug treatment program for nine-12 months and Rice County drug treatment court for 18-24 months. He will need to have a job, obtain a GED and have a “significant period of sobriety,” to graduate the treatment court, said Rice County Attorney John Fossum.