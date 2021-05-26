7 Easy Magic Tricks for Kids Who Like to Amaze People

When I was still small enough to not worry about the length of my legs or the appearance of my hair, there was nothing I loved more than singing and dancing. Whether it be the feeling of my tiny feet prancing on wooden docks or the way I dove into the clutches of the wind with each note, something about theatrics was always appealing, no matter the time or place. There was no definition in my mind of what dance was supposed to be—no presumption as to what my voice sounded like when I sang. It was just fun, plain, and simple.