7 Easy Magic Tricks for Kids Who Like to Amaze People
There are few things kids love more than magic tricks. Whether it’s watching a simple card trick or an elaborate act of disappearance, believing in magic is one of the great joys of childhood. Arnie Kolodner, a New York City–based children’s magician who now hosts Zoom shows, says the eagerness that kids bring to magic is part of what makes it, well, magical. “Children are making the magic happen,” says Kolodner. “The magic comes from within them.” But kids are equally eager to learn the secrets behind the magic tricks and to master the art of illusion themselves. These easy magic tricks for kids let them do just that.www.fatherly.com