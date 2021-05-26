newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

7 Easy Magic Tricks for Kids Who Like to Amaze People

By Emily Kelleher
Posted by 
Fatherly
Fatherly
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are few things kids love more than magic tricks. Whether it’s watching a simple card trick or an elaborate act of disappearance, believing in magic is one of the great joys of childhood. Arnie Kolodner, a New York City–based children’s magician who now hosts Zoom shows, says the eagerness that kids bring to magic is part of what makes it, well, magical. “Children are making the magic happen,” says Kolodner. “The magic comes from within them.” But kids are equally eager to learn the secrets behind the magic tricks and to master the art of illusion themselves. These easy magic tricks for kids let them do just that.

www.fatherly.com
Fatherly

Fatherly

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic Show#Black Magic#New York City#Side To Side#Black Kids#Magical Powers#Hidden Secrets#Easy Magic Tricks#Varnishing Inc#Love#Magicians#Illusion#Art#Voila#Colors#Play#Crayons#Master#Middle Fingers#Childhood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Relationships
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Fatherly

Great Gifts for the Dad Who’d Rather Be in the Yard

This story was produced in partnership with 3M. The backyard is a place to send the kids off to play so that you can get some peace and quiet, of course, but it’s so much more than that. For certain parents, the backyard is an outdoor oasis, the ultimate kitchen, a game room like no others, and a museum of greenery put on display for all. We’re talking about the dads who obsess over the health of their grass, bring their home improvement projects outside for the extra elbow room, take on increasingly ambitious al fresco cooking projects, and debate the virtues of different kinds of mulch with their dad friends.
PhotographyPosted by
iHeartRadio

Confusing Photo Of Girl In The Ground Has People's Minds Melting

Most parents post pictures of their kids because the little ones are hitting a milestone like taking their first steps, or doing something adorable, and while a young girl in a photo going viral looks cute playing outside, that's not why everyone wants to see the pic. The real reason is because the girl's lower half seems to have been swallowed up by the stone pathway she is standing on.
RelationshipsLincoln Journal Star

Easy moving for kids

Everyone knows that right now is just a crazy time to put your home on the market. It can be even crazier when you have small children! Those poor kiddos do not quite understand why they have to clean up all their toys. And they struggle with trying to figure out how to play and keep their rooms clean for showings.
Theater & Dancethecentraltrend.com

I am dancing within my winds of perfection

When I was still small enough to not worry about the length of my legs or the appearance of my hair, there was nothing I loved more than singing and dancing. Whether it be the feeling of my tiny feet prancing on wooden docks or the way I dove into the clutches of the wind with each note, something about theatrics was always appealing, no matter the time or place. There was no definition in my mind of what dance was supposed to be—no presumption as to what my voice sounded like when I sang. It was just fun, plain, and simple.
Books & Literaturenerdist.com

This BLOOD LIKE MAGIC Excerpt Starts with a Blood Bath

Voya Thomas is a Black teen witch waiting for her Calling—a trial every witch must pass in order to come into their powers. She’s been waiting and looking forward to it for years. But she fails. However, one of her ancestors agrees to give Voya an unheard-of second chance. But it comes with the biggest of caveats: Voya has to kill her first love. If she doesn’t complete this task, her whole family loses their magic. So the stakes in Blood Like Magic by Liselle Sambury are just a teensy bit high.
Animalsnewslincolncounty.com

Raisin’ kids ain’t easy…

Drama on the Yaquina Headland (Photo Credit to Don Campbell) All eyes are on the cliff above the Yaquina Head Interpretive Center, where four Peregrine Falcon chicks are being cared for by a single parent. Missing since the afternoon of Friday, May 21st is the female Peregrine of this aerie, affectionately known by staff members as “The Queen.” Thus far the male is more than stepping up to the task, but there are a lot of factors that will be working against his success, and the odds are small that all of the chicks will make it.
Oakland, CAWVNews

Just Like You Program: kids are watching

OAKLAND — Children learn by watching you. Even when you don’t realize it and whether we like it or not, they will probably do as you DO, not as you SAY. “Model good behaviors for your children and show them the way you want them to live,” said Linda Costello, coordinator of the Garrett County Health Department’s Just Like You! campaign. “They see when you make healthy food choices, exercise, have a strong work ethic, show self-control and help others. Choose not to use tobacco, drink excessively, abuse medication or use illegal drugs.”
Hobbies12tomatoes.com

Magician Reveals How They Do The Floating Table Magic Trick

They say a magician never reveals their tricks, but one man decided to break the magician’s code and show us how they do the floating table magic trick. Hao Yakun, aka Pokerface Man, and A Gan, aka Embarrassing Man share videos to Kuaishou, a popular Chinese video-sharing app. They have already amassed over 700,000 followers and once you take a closer look at their work, you will be able to see why.
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Independent

I Went Viral for Doing a Magic ‘Trick’ at Harry’s

Last weekend, I was the most watched person on the Internet. Over 35 million people spent a minute with me while I did a trick at Harry’s Plaza Café during lunch. The lunch was with two recent UCSB graduates, Jonathan Redrow and Kate Zamudio. We were meeting about the work they’d done with me for a public service program for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
ComicsThe Stranger

This Week's Comics: Garden Magic, Punk Princess, and Robot Kids

Recently, there was some online ~discourse~ about whether Miyazaki films are “cozy,” with some people expressing appreciation for the quiet contemplative moments of bento box assembly in My Neighbor Totoro; and others pointing out that Princess Mononoke opens with a violent betentacled boar (to say nothing of Grave of the Fireflies).
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Fatherly

What Every Dad Should Keep in Mind About Parenting Humor

Last night, I accused my neighbor of being an alien. That infuriated my daughter. My mom had asked my daughter about the neighbor. But since there was something on TV, my kiddo didn’t answer. So I said that I knew a fun fact about the family, and that the fun fact was that they were from outer space and that their house is a spaceship.
MoviesNew York Post

Woman terrified after finding ‘haunted’ photo in old copy of ‘The Ring’

A woman made a hair-raising discovery after she bought an old DVD of the horror flick “The Ring” from a thrift store — and opened the case to find a spooky photo. Riley Cassidy said she found an image of a woman staring blankly at the camera stuffed inside the second-hand copy she purchased of the 2003 movie.
CelebrationsHello Magazine

10 funny Father's Day cards day to give dad a giggle

Father’s Day is fast approaching on Sunday 21 June – have you got it sorted? I don’t have to tell you that this past year has been a bit of a tough one and in these trying times a smile or a laugh is much needed and appreciated. So how...
The Citizen Online

A Rare Moment in Life

The screaming from the little girl pierced the air, putting an abrupt end to what had otherwise been a peaceful morning. It was the start of our last day of a two-week quarantine, and though there were ten minutes before online school started, the education for the day had already begun in our little office schoolroom.
Interior Designthriftydecorchick.com

Make your rooms feel bigger with this easy trick!

This quick "hack" opens up your spaces and makes them feel so much bigger! I realized years ago that there were plenty of doors in our house that we never closed. I started to ask myself, can I just...remove them? Am I even allowed to do that?. The answer is...
Food & DrinksKenosha News.com

2. This cake cutting trick makes double layers easy.

Making a decorative double layer cake is sure to impress on special occasions, but perfectly cutting your cake can be tricky. This hack from TikTok user @yipyipsnacks shows you can use a piece of dental floss for a clean cut every time. THE BEST cake cutting trick that you need...