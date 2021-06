Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund’s 18-year-old breakout winger, has been rewarded for his solid season in the Bundesliga with a call up to the U.S. Men’s National Team. He’s been named to the 23-man squad for the Concacaf Nations League, of which the semifinals and finals will take place in early June. America’s first match is against Honduras on June 3rd, and assuming the U.S. can advance, the final will be played on Sunday, June 6th against the winner of the other leg of the semifinal between Mexico and Costa Rica.