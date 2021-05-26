newsbreak-logo
Saline County, KS

UPDATE: Tornado watch extended to 11 p.m. for counties in our area

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
UPDATE 8:23 p.m. Wednesday: The tornado watch has been extended to 11 p.m. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has issued a tornado watch that includes counties in our area. The tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for the following counties in our...

salinapost.com
