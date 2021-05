In Jorge Luis Borges’s short story On Exactitude in Science, the people of an unnamed empire are daily terrorized by an unlikely force: cartography. The ruling class is obsessed with capturing the full extent of its territories in one giant map, whose increasing enormity begins to physically displace the people. Widely interpreted as a commentary on the tyranny of perfection and even the liberation of abstraction, the story informs visual artist David Hartt’s contribution to Reconstructions: Architecture and Blackness in America, open at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York through the end of the month.