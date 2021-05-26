Community gardens at Fairborn FISH

FAIRBORN — Last year, master gardeners Gary Abfalter and Denise Wetzel were able to supply pepper plants and tomato plants in pots to their neighbors through the Fairborn FISH food pantry. Due to COVID, they weren’t able to be present to give the plants away. This year, however, they were able to meet patrons face to face, and give them tips on how to plant and grow their own tomatoes and peppers, something they and pantry organizers say will be a “growing” trend in the future.