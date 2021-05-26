newsbreak-logo
JetBlue to resume flights from Worcester to NYC, Florida

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago
Wilfredo Lee / AP

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — JetBlue is restarting service between Worcester Regional Airport and New York City and Florida later this year, officials announced Wednesday.

Daily flights between Worcester and JFK International Airport in New York are scheduled for Aug. 19, with a second daily flight scheduled to start Oct. 21, according to airline and Massachusetts Port Authority officials.

JetBlue will begin its once daily flights to Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Oct. 21 as well.

“We are thrilled to bring back our low fares and award-winning service to these new routes, and connect more travelers to JetBlue’s growing network in the Americas and beyond,” Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer of JetBlue said in a statement.

The announcement is a sign that the pandemic is under control, U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern said.

“While the pandemic stalled air travel here in Worcester and across the country, today’s announcement from JetBlue is a clear indication that Worcester Regional Airport is open for business and on the rebound,” he said.

JetBlue is the first commercial airline to resume service at Worcester Regional.

