Fire chief: Grill the cause of Tuesday house fire

A backyard grill placed too close to a south Faribault home is to blame for a Tuesday evening house fire. The Faribault Fire and Police departments and North Memorial Ambulance Service responded to the fire at 20 Crestview Bay about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. A caller reported smoke and flames were coming from the back side of the home and that the homeowner was using a garden hose on the fire, according to a release from the Fire Department. When firefighter arrived, smoke and flames showing from the exterior wall of a porch on the backside of the home.