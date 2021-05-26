Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Faribault, MN

Fire chief: Grill the cause of Tuesday house fire

By Suzanne Rook
southernminn.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA backyard grill placed too close to a south Faribault home is to blame for a Tuesday evening house fire. The Faribault Fire and Police departments and North Memorial Ambulance Service responded to the fire at 20 Crestview Bay about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. A caller reported smoke and flames were coming from the back side of the home and that the homeowner was using a garden hose on the fire, according to a release from the Fire Department. When firefighter arrived, smoke and flames showing from the exterior wall of a porch on the backside of the home.

www.southernminn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Faribault, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Faribault, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Faribault, MN
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#House Fire#Hot Spots#Police Chief#Police Departments#The Fire Department#Fire Chief#Fire Damage#Firefighters#Home#Crestview Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Thousands of pigs killed in fire at Minnesota farm

A fire at a pig farm in southern Minnesota on Sunday night destroyed two buildings and killed approximately 12,000 pigs. According to Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee, the fire was reported at Woodville Pork near Waseca around 10:30 p.m., with firefighters finding one farm building completely engulfed in flames. An...
Sibley County, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Man killed in Sibley County crash

GAYLORD — A Faribault man was killed when he crashed into a tree and his truck caught on fire Saturday afternoon in rural Sibley County. Robert Linn, 80, crashed on 521st Avenue near 226th Street northwest of Gaylord around 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

People bring possibly live mortar to northern Minnesota bar

NIMROD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Someone people brought a possibly live mortar to a bar in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, and they learned the individuals had located the mortar at a bridge with a metal detector and brought it to the bar to show others.
Faribault, MNsouthernminn.com

Ozmun's dedication to Car Cruise earns him Volunteer of the Year Award

Volunteering is in Scott Ozmun’s DNA, which is good news for those who organize the Faribault Car Cruise. Ozmun has volunteered his time at Car Cruises for the past three years, directing traffic and offering rides with his golf cart to patrons who park a ways away. As a member of the Faribault American Legion, he also helps with the Knights of Columbus Bingo Night on Tuesdays, Wing Night on Wednesdays, and the omelet breakfast.
Lake Mills, IAkiow.com

Boyd Sentenced on Burglary Charges

Derick Boyd of Faribault, MN, was sentenced on the charge of “Burglary in the Third Degree,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on or about September 21, 2008. Boyd was ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The fine was suspended.
Le Sueur County, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Man suspected in thefts in Waseca, Le Sueur counties

A man is charged in alleged vehicle thefts near Waseca and Montgomery, and authorities are investigating if he was involved in additional thefts in Le Sueur County. Alex Richard Vanerp, 27 of Faribault, allegedly was found passed out behind the wheel of a stolen pickup he drove into a ditch at 260th Avenue and 110th Street near Waseca on April 24.
Faribault, MNsouthernminn.com

Court docs: Former Faribault property manager stole $20,700 from tenants

A former property manager at two Faribault apartment complexes allegedly stole more than $20,700 in tenant rent payments. Gwyn Bernedette Quiram, 51, of Lakeville, is charged with three counts of theft by swindle in Rice County District Court. Court documents state Quiram, a former Paramark Real Estate Services property manager...
Faribault, MNsouthernminn.com

Downtown Faribault Car Cruise Nights return May 21

Downtown Faribault Car Cruise Nights will return May 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. on Central Avenue with a live DJ, food, vendors and more. Other Car Cruise Nights will be held (weather permitting) June 18, July 16 (an actual car cruise), Aug. 13 (live bands), Aug. 20 and Sept. 17 (at Faribault Harley Davidson).
Faribault, MNKEYC

Faribault man facing charges in burglary, vehicle theft

Montgomery Township, Minn. (KEYC) - A Faribault man is charged in connection to an incident at a farm in Montgomery Township back on May 1. According to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Richard Vanerp is charged with third-degree burglary, motor vehicle theft, and criminal damage to property. Varner...
Winona, MNWinona Daily News

Police calls for Wednesday, May 12: Faribault man arrested for fleeing accident that caused injuries

6:30 a.m.: Samuel Joseph Bale, 33, of Faribault was arrested on probable cause after leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. According to the complaint, Bale was in a one-vehicle accident on May 11 at 11:55 p.m. on County Road 37 and Green Acres Drive. Upon their arrival, deputies discovered that a passenger was still in the car and complaining of some injuries. By this time, Bale had already left the scene. Additional charges may be incoming, the sheriff’s office said.
Faribault, MNPosted by
Power 96

Meet the New Faribault Fleckenstein Bluffs Park

Faribault Mayor Kevin Voracek informed KDHL listeners today the City Council has decided the name for a new park east of Trail's Edge Apartments will be Fleckenstein Bluffs. A new apartment complex is being constructed south of the future park. I stopped by to click a few photos of the area which includes some mature trees. The Straight River to the east with the bluffs and caves east of the river.