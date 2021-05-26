Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Got Dressed Up and Cuddly for a Date at San Vicente Bungalows

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s intimate wedding ceremony was full of romantic, personal touches and special family moments. The pop star gave Vogue an inside look at her nuptials, offering a handful of never-before-seen photos and details about the event. Grande wanted to channel Audrey Hepburn’s elegance for the occasion, wearing a custom Vera Wang Haute gown. The dress was actually the result of a pact she made with the designer at the Met Gala years ago when Wang promised she’d be the one to make her look for the big day. The end result was a lily white, silk charmeuse, empire-waist column gown with a sculpted neckline, exposed bra-strap closure, and a plunging back accessorized with a bubble veil with a small satin bow accent at the top and custom Giuseppe Zanotti heels with an enormous platform. Grande also wore a pair of Lorraine Schwartz pearl and diamond earrings to match her engagement ring, wearing one upside down as an homage to her Sweetener era aesthetic. The upside-down motif also has special significance to the singer, who explained that it’s meant to represent the lowest moments in her life that have led her to where and who she is today.