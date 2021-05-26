newsbreak-logo
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Got Dressed Up and Cuddly for a Date at San Vicente Bungalows

Cover picture for the articleCamila Cabello and Shawn Mendes met up with friends at Hollywood's exclusive members-only San Vicente Bungalows yesterday—and had a little PDA moment in the parking lot. Photographers caught the two hugging—a clear sign that their relationship, while largely private, is still going strong. Cabello wore a striped L’Academie dress and Celine boots while Mendes was dressed in a chambray button-down and black jeans.

