CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid Shares Fall On Report Of Potential Amazon Entry Into Retail Pharmacy

By Kate White
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
CVS (NYSE: CVS), Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA) and Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) shares lost ground Wednesday after a Business Insider report that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is considering entering the physical pharmacy retail space. The story's three unnamed sources, who were not authorized to speak to the press, said there is no...

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

