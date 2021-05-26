CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid Shares Fall On Report Of Potential Amazon Entry Into Retail Pharmacy

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.82.