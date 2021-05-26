newsbreak-logo
Pushmataha County, OK

Military relic provides link to historic jet fighter

By Baylee Bates
KTEN.com
 3 days ago

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) -- A piece of military history was found in Pushmataha County more than 25 years ago. An Oklahoma game warden discovered a canopy from a supersonic fighter jet, and over time he has now connected with many pilots who flew the aircraft. On September 12, 1980,...

Military
Connecting Vets

6 USS Oklahoma sailors killed at Pearl Harbor accounted for

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced six sailors killed during World War II had been accounted for. The sailors were assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on December 7, 1941. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 sailors and Marines.
Oklahoma State

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma COVID-19 Update for 18 May 2021

Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0) Other Facilities Total 6 (1) Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.
Oklahoma State

Tax deadline Monday for many except Oklahoma and Texas

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - While Monday is the deadline to file taxes in most states, people in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana have another month. After FEMA made a disaster declaration as a result of February’s winter storms, the IRS announced a tax deadline extension for Oklahomans and Texans to June 15th.
Oklahoma State
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Ranks #2 in Best Places for Senior Adults

People are now starting to realize what Okies have known all along. Oklahoma is a great place to live.In a new survey by SeniorLiving.org, Oklahoma lands as the 2nd best state for Senior Adults. They used 15 different factors when conducting the survey including healthcare costs, cost of living and taxes, and we are number 2!
Oklahoma State

McGirt ruling leaves Oklahoma in turmoil over Native American land

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A Supreme Court ruling has left Oklahoma in turmoil over Native American land. Now 76,000 criminal convictions are being questioned. FOX 25 took the problem straight to Governor Kevin Stitt. We're breaking down the McGirt ruling in an exclusive two-part series beginning Monday, May 17th at...
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma will end a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday. To incentivize unemployed people to return to the work, Stitt said the state will offer a $1,200 stipend for the first 20,000 workers who get off unemployment and work at least 32 hours per week at a qualifying job. Claimants can begin applying on June 28.
Oklahoma State

COVID-19 in Oklahoma: Tracking cases, deaths and local updates

Oklahoma continues to deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. KOCO 5 is keeping you updated with the latest local, national headlines, Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases, deaths and latest restrictions. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19 Cases. 451,278 total cumulative cases;...
Oklahoma State

MeatOut Day coming to Oklahoma? Not a chance!

What happened when People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) tried to insult Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt with a billboard calling him a “meathead” in his own state?. Well, Stitt wore it as a badge of honor, and he recently used it as an opportunity to promote and show his appreciation for the state’s meat and livestock industry.
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma House Resolves To Support Israel As Strikes On Gaza Continue

With death tolls rising in Israel and Palestine, the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Friday voted to pass a resolution extending support for just Israel. "As a Christian, I simply must stand on the biblical foundation that Israel is the apple of God’s eye – His chosen people,” said Rep. Mark McBride (R-Moore), the resolution's author, in a statement. “Under the Abrahamic covenant, those who bless Israel will be blessed, those who curse her will bring a curse upon themselves. This resolution states that Israel has a right to exist, and the Jewish people themselves have a right to exist, and it condemns terrorism. I’m thankful for the support of my fellow co-authors and all those who voted in favor of this resolution. I feel the majority of Oklahomans are in favor of this as well."