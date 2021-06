BRENHAM, Texas — Blinn College third baseman Kam Kelton (Round Rock) has been named the 2021 Leroy Dreyer MVP Diamond Award winner. Kelton led the Buccaneers with a .315 batting average and 41 hits. He was third on the team with 17 RBIs and fifth on the team with 19 runs in 130 at-bats. In two seasons as a starter for the Buccaneers, he batted .286 in 60 games while accumulating 56 hits.