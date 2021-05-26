Hey, Ford, Can You Sell Us A Lobo Relámpago? (+ Other Funny Ideas)

Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most iconic American muscle cars. Built with pride in America the Corvette holds a great history of development behind the wheel that makes it one of the greatest in automobile history. Corvettes are known for their high horses, slick lines, and sporty looks. The evolution of the Corvette started as a concept car to bring in a 2-door sports car that the Europeans had but the US didn't. The first-generation Corvette, the Z1, was first introduced in a show car for the 1953 General Motors Motorama, and the car generated enough interest to induce GM to make a production version to sell to the public. The first production was on June 30, 1953. The car featured an inline-six engine, which failed as the car was not responsive and did not give the feeling of a 2-door sports car.