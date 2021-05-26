Hey, Ford, Can You Sell Us A Lobo Relámpago? (+ Other Funny Ideas)
Growing up in El Paso, the automotive scenery was just a little different. Sure, El Paso has all of the typical American cars you’d expect, but you also see things on the street that aren’t for sale in the States. It’s not uncommon to see a Toyota Hilux (not the Tacoma, an actual Hilux) on the streets. You can also find people driving 1990-2003 Volkswagen Beetles, and they aren’t a New Beetle (Old Beetles were still sold in Mexico until 2003). In the 90s, every Chevy truck coming over the bridge was badged “2500,” regardless of whether it was a half-ton, 3/4 ton, or 1 ton truck (in the states, those were badged 1500, 2500, and 3500).cleantechnica.com