newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Hey, Ford, Can You Sell Us A Lobo Relámpago? (+ Other Funny Ideas)

By Jennifer Sensiba
CleanTechnica
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up in El Paso, the automotive scenery was just a little different. Sure, El Paso has all of the typical American cars you’d expect, but you also see things on the street that aren’t for sale in the States. It’s not uncommon to see a Toyota Hilux (not the Tacoma, an actual Hilux) on the streets. You can also find people driving 1990-2003 Volkswagen Beetles, and they aren’t a New Beetle (Old Beetles were still sold in Mexico until 2003). In the 90s, every Chevy truck coming over the bridge was badged “2500,” regardless of whether it was a half-ton, 3/4 ton, or 1 ton truck (in the states, those were badged 1500, 2500, and 3500).

cleantechnica.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevy#Fun Things#Classic Cars#Spanish#Ford Mexico#Ford M Xico#Mennonite#University Of New Mexico#Mexican American#Chinese#Foton#Big General#Mustang#Volkswagen#Twitter#Firestone#Ford Lobo#Lobo Rel Mpago Trucks#Funny Foton Badging#Ford Employees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
eBay
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Economytorquenews.com

Ford Has Electrifying News: 2030 Sales Will Be 40 Percent EVs

Ford execs told financial analysts that by 2030 they expected their business model to be made up of 40 percent electric vehicle sales. With the introduction, earlier this year, of the Mustang Mach-E, Ford's first branded electric vehicle, the automaker turned seriously toward the electric side of the automotive world.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Bronco Raptor Prototype Camo Wrap Features Humorous Easter Egg

Shortly after Ford Authority exclusively reported that the Ford Bronco Warthog would, in fact, be called the Ford Bronco Raptor, we also shared some brand new pictures of a Ford Bronco Raptor prototype that revealed a few more details about the ultra-high-performance off-roader. But after zooming in on its camo, we noticed that this particular Ford Bronco Raptor prototype also features a pretty humorous Easter egg, to boot.
Carsnsjonline.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E: The first Mustang I’ve ever coveted

SAN DIEGO —I’ve never been a particular fan of the Ford Mustang. This isn’t to say that I don’t understand why some folks love the Mustang — I just haven’t been one of them (until now). I know this is sacrilege for any red-blooded American male, but hear me out....
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Raptor Grille Kits Can Make Any Blue Oval Crossover Look Meaner

The Ford Raptor grille has become one of its most instantly recognizable styling elements of the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ford Ranger Raptor, thanks to that giant “FORD” lettering and amber lighting encased in an aggressive-looking piece. This is why the Ford Raptor grille has become a popular add-on for non-Raptor Ford F-150 pickups in recent years. But now, a company called 4Pro Auto Parts sells these Raptor grilles for a wide variety of Blue Oval models, aside from the obvious Ford Super Duty lineup, F-150, and Ford Ranger.
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Range Estimates May Be Underrated: Video

When the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning was revealed last week, people had mixed feelings about the truck’s range estimates of 230 miles for the standard battery and 300 miles for the extended range battery. These aren’t bad numbers by any means, but obviously, most traditional truck owners – particularly those that use their trucks to tow – would like more. However, if ultra-popular tech reviewer Marques Brownlee is correct, the initial F-150 Lightning range estimates may be vastly underrated.
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Ranger Gets New Carbonized Gray Color: First Look

The 2021 Ford Ranger adds four new exterior colors to its roster: Cactus Gray, Cyber Orange Tri-Coat, Velocity Blue, and Carbonized Gray. Here’s our first look at the Carbonized Gray option. Assigned order code M7, Carbonized Gray is one of nine available color options for the 2021 Ranger. It essentially...
Personal FinanceArs Technica

Ford reveals pricing for the F-150 Lightning Pro work truck

Last week, Ford revealed the F-150 Lightning, its long-awaited electric pickup truck. At the start of the new work week, the automaker offered up some information about the entry-level versions of the F-150 Lighting, which it is targeting at the commercial market. This version will be called the F-150 Lightning Pro.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Working On Twin-Turbo Godzilla V8: Exclusive

Since its introduction, the Ford 7.3L Godzilla V8 has become a hit among Ford Super Duty buyers. And more recently, the traditional pushrod powerplant became available in crate motor form. We’ve also received a few hints as to the Godzilla’s incredible power potential, which is quite impressive in both naturally aspirated and supercharged forms. And now, The Blue Oval has gone the extra mile and created a twin turbo version of the Godzilla V8, Ford Authority has learned from sources familiar with the automaker’s research and development projects.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch This Old Ford Torino Destroy Charger Hellcat And CTS-V

America loves a classic quarter-mile drag race just as much as it loves a good underdog story. We've all seen that fancy new muscle car pull up to a sleeper and get absolutely destroyed. These days you can't trust most cars built before 1990: if it's older than 30 years and it's in good condition, the chances are high that it will have something powerful living under the hood. This wisdom clearly did not trickle down to the owner of the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, or the unsuspecting guy in the Cadillac CTS-V who both line up up to race this clean 1971 Ford Torino GT.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Ford’s Best-Selling SUV Is Going Electric

On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Ford announced that it will be making an electric version of the Explorer, its best-selling SUV. An electric Ford Explorer would be the first large electric SUV available on the market. Although there are three-row electric SUV’s on the market, the third row is typically more a checked box than an actual place adults would want to sit. It would join Ford’s EV lineup including the Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit and F-150 Lightning. As demand for electric vehicles grows, an electric Ford Explorer would certainly be a hit.
Carsgmauthority.com

Modernized Chevy Chevelle Concept Released By GM Design Team

The Chevy Chevelle nameplate was produced between the 1964 and 1977 model years, with three generations coming and going in that time. Finding success in NASCAR and as a hotrod for enthusiasts, the Chevelle is unfortunately no longer part of the Chevrolet lineup – but what if it was? What might it look like? Now, GM Design is answering that question with the following rendering.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Stunning 1968 Shelby Cobra Mustang GT500KR For Sale

The Mustang is one of America’s favorite pony cars and for good reason. However, with the addition of a massive 428-cid V8 engine under the hood, Ford’s little pony car quickly became a heavy hitting muscle car contender in 1968. The 1968 Mustang’s large grill, aggressive stance, and smooth body...
Carspowernationtv.com

What Makes the Ford 300 Inline-Six So Unique?

It’s hard to deny the respect a Ford 300 Inline-Six commands all over the enthusiast world. If you’re new to this engine stuff, go ask one of your friends about it and wait for their reaction. It’ll likely warrant a positive response. When you think of iconic engines, the Ford...
Home & Gardenhotcars.com

The 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray Coupe Is One Of The Greatest American Designs

Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most iconic American muscle cars. Built with pride in America the Corvette holds a great history of development behind the wheel that makes it one of the greatest in automobile history. Corvettes are known for their high horses, slick lines, and sporty looks. The evolution of the Corvette started as a concept car to bring in a 2-door sports car that the Europeans had but the US didn't. The first-generation Corvette, the Z1, was first introduced in a show car for the 1953 General Motors Motorama, and the car generated enough interest to induce GM to make a production version to sell to the public. The first production was on June 30, 1953. The car featured an inline-six engine, which failed as the car was not responsive and did not give the feeling of a 2-door sports car.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Debuts Today: See The Livestream Right Here

More than two years have passed since Ford's promise to come out with an all-electric F-150 and now the zero-emissions truck is ready to break cover tonight at 9:30 PM EST, right here on Motor1.com. Reviving the Lightning name used in the 1990s and 2000s for two generations of a street-oriented sports truck, the workhorse is abandoning its trusty combustion engine while largely retaining the traditional shape and design.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Is The Most Hardcore Ford Bronco You Can Own Right Now

With Ford Bronco fever at an all-time high, some fans of the Blue Oval's upcoming 4x4 machine are turning to toys to fulfill their needs. Traxxas, a company known for building some of the best-looking and performing RC cars around, offers all kinds of off-road models, including an RC version of the legendary Mercedes-Benz G Wagon, and a 1/10th scale old-school Bronco. But its new product is exactly what fans have been waiting for: a hyper-realistic Ford Bronco Rock Crawler. This officially licensed replica RC is about as close as you're going to get to the real thing for now.
Carsthekatynews.com

History of the Jeep Wagoneer

As the number of offerings in the luxe truck segment continue to abound, it’s hard to imagine a time when it took courage for a U.S. marque to make the jump from utilitarian people mover to something way more chichi. Yet that’s what happened in the early 1980s, when AMC...