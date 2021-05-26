Newton County Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run returns to Newton County
On May 25, the Newton County Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run returned to Newton County on an overcast day. Beginning at the junior high, going to the middle school and coming down South Neosho Boulevard to the high school; members of the Neosho Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Department, the Neosho Fire Department, the Missouri Highway Patrol, Troop D, Missouri Probation and Parole District #33, the Neosho School District and Neosho residents hosted, and ran, the torch through the county for the first time in over a decade.www.neoshodailynews.com