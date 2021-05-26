newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newton County, MO

Newton County Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run returns to Newton County

Neosho Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 25, the Newton County Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run returned to Newton County on an overcast day. Beginning at the junior high, going to the middle school and coming down South Neosho Boulevard to the high school; members of the Neosho Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Department, the Neosho Fire Department, the Missouri Highway Patrol, Troop D, Missouri Probation and Parole District #33, the Neosho School District and Neosho residents hosted, and ran, the torch through the county for the first time in over a decade.

www.neoshodailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Neosho, MO
Crime & Safety
Newton County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Government
County
Newton County, MO
State
Missouri State
Neosho, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Neosho, MO
Newton County, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics#Torch#County Police#Junior Officers#Junior High School#Neosho School District#Nearby Jasper County#Law Enforcement Officers#Special Olympic Athletes#Special Olympic Events#South Neosho Boulevard#Middle School#Community#Stops#Raise Awareness#Nationwide#Symbolizes Courage#Hope
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Columbia Daily Tribune

Two Boone County Missouri Highway Patrol troopers promoted to serve at headquarters

Two Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers from Troop F, which includes Boone County, recently were promoted and will serve in new roles starting June 1 at the patrol headquarters in Jefferson City. Scott Ballard received a promotion to lieutenant and will transfer to the field operations bureau. He started with...
Missouri Statekttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol promotes three to lieutenant

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following promotions. Sergeant Scott A. Ballard, Troop F, will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transfer to Field Operations Bureau, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO, effective June 1, 2021. Ballard was appointed to the Patrol...
auroraadvertiser.net

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Louisiana StateWSIL TV

Louisiana suspect arrested in 1984 Missouri homicide

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A 78-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested in a 1984 killing in Missouri. Camden County, Missouri, prosecutors say Larry Hicks was arrested on Friday in Franklin, Louisiana. He’s been charged with second-degree murder in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating death of Diane Lukoisus, who was found near her vehicle after her car was run off the road in Camdenton. A probable cause statement said Hicks was a suspect in the case since 1989. Investigators interviewed Hicks in Franklin in 1990 but apparently had no other contact until last week, when Camden County investigators drove to Franklin to interview him. Prosecutors said Hicks made admissions that implicate him in the killing.
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.
stmarynow.com

Franklin man arrested in Missouri homicide case dating to the Eighties

A 78-year-old Franklin man has been arrested in a 36-year-old homicide case in Missouri. Larry Gene Hicks, 78, Franklin, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Monday on a Camden County, Missouri, warrant for the charge of second-degree murder. . Last week, detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted investigators...
KFVS12

MSHP to participate in Operation C.A.R.E. Memorial Day weekend

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is making safety a top priority this Memorial Day weekend. MSHP is reminding motorists that Patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) during the long holiday weekend. Every available trooper will be on the road enforcing traffic laws...
Hannibal Courier-Post

Hannibal man injured in Lewis County crash

LAGRANGE, Mo. — Both drivers from Marion County were seriously injured in a collision Friday afternoon in Lewis County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred at 4:20 p.m. on Route B, 1 mile south of La Grange. A 2001 Ford Taurus was being driven southbound by 36-year-old...
Missouri Statelpgasmagazine.com

Missouri school district purchases 11 propane-fueled buses

Missouri’s Independence School District invested in 11 Blue Bird propane autogas-fueled school buses and installed a propane fueling infrastructure. The school district, located near Kansas City, Missouri, was previously utilizing diesel-powered buses but wanted to lower costs as well as harmful emissions. “I think cost and emissions both certainly played...
Missouri Statekttn.com

Unemployment rates in northern Missouri fluctuate slightly in March

Grundy County’s unemployment rate has dropped from what it was in February. The March jobless rate for Grundy County is 3.4% which is one-half of a percentage point less than February. That’s the same difference in the rate when compared to March of 2020. The most recent rate is based on 148 unemployed out of a civilian labor force of 4,300.
Missouri StateKOMU

17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died at a hospital.
Posted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Missouri StateKFVS12

Nearly 100K southeast Mo. residents fully vaccinated

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Nearly 100,000 people in southeast Missouri are now fully vaccinated. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 99,978 are fully vaccinated as of Monday, May 17, that’s about 23.2 percent. Statewide, 32.9 percent are fully vaccinated. As of Monday, a total of 128,006...
Newton County, MOkoamnewsnow.com

One dead in three vehicle crash in Newton county

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo – One man is dead following a three vehicle crash in Newton County Friday. The accident happened just after 4:00 Friday afternoon on highway 43 five miles north of Seneca. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, one car had stopped to make a left turn, when a car driven by 55 year old William Browne of Wyandotte rear-ended the stopped car. Browne’s car then crossed the center line and hit another vehicle. Browne was pronounced dead on the scene. The other two drivers were not seriously injured.
Missouri Statektvo.com

Free fishing days set for June 12 and 13 in Missouri

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation has announced that free fishing days will take place on June 12 and 13 this year. During these designated days, people may fish without having to buy a fishing permit, trout permit or trout park daily tag. Other fishing regulations remain in...
Missouri State921news.com

Missouri State Fair Hiring

The Missouri State Fair is hiring a full-time Events/Concession Coordinator for the fairgrounds in Sedalia. Suitable candidates include individuals with excellent time management and organizational skills, Above average written and verbal communication skills, A good work ethic and dependability. Applicants for the Events/Concession Coordinator position with The Missouri State Fair...
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...